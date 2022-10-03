03 October 2022 12:40

A few years ago I stopped at a service station to fill up my mother’s Fiat Cinquecento not far from our family home in southern Tuscany. When I went into the shop to pay, I noticed that they were selling lighters with the face of Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator who ruled Italy from 1925 to 1943, on them. I was shocked. Tuscany has always been a traditionally left-wing region. Mount Amiata, a wooded mountain on whose ridge my village stands, was used as a base by the partisans who fought the Nazis during the Second World War. Why did the local gas station attendant start selling fascist souvenirs? I asked the person at the cashier. He got embarrassed. “I don’t like them either. They sent them to us from headquarters a few days ago, ”he replied. Then he recovered, happy to find something that, according to him, would surely appease me. “Don’t worry: next week we will get some lighters with the face of Che Guevara!”.

The Italian constitution, which came into force in 1948, is decidedly anti-fascist, yet the country’s political culture has never really broken sharply with its past. If a German gas station were selling items commemorating Adolf Hitler it would be really shocking (and probably illegal): in Italy, finding Mussolini souvenirs for sale in shops is not that unusual. Similarly, while the big German parties want nothing to do with right-wing extremists like Alternative für Deutschland, in Italy parties with neo-fascist roots have long been part of the political landscape. Worrying roots

Despite this, the electoral success of Giorgia Meloni and her party, Fratelli d’Italia, on 25 September is unprecedented. It is in fact the first time in post-war Italian history that a party with fascist roots has been the most voted in the elections. And now it is very likely that Meloni, which has obtained just over a quarter of the votes, will become first minister at the head of the far-right coalition that includes the Lega di Matteo Salvini and Forza Italia, led by Silvio Berlusconi. How will the next government change Italy? And how much will it damage the country’s democratic institutions? The history of Italy gives cause for concern. Fratelli d’Italia has its roots in the Italian Social Movement (MSI), which was founded after World War II by fascist politicians who had played an important role in the republic of Salò, the pro-Nazi puppet regime that ruled northern Italy after the landing of the allies in Sicily in 1943. The symbol of Meloni’s party is a tricolor flame, which many see in its original meaning of expressing eternal loyalty to Mussolini. See also Elections in France, projections: Macron does not have a majority in Parliament Meloni herself, who has led the Brothers of Italy since 2014 and grew up in the popular neighborhood of Garbatella, in Rome, cut her teeth in the youth ranks of the MSI. Today you regularly rail against immigrants and the LGBT + movement, and internationally you have made common cause with far-right parties and illiberal leaders such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. In June, Meloni spoke at an electoral rally held by Vox, the Spanish right-wing party. “Five hundred and thirty years ago the fall of Granada ended the regain. Andalusia has returned to Spain and Europe has become Christian, ”she said. “Today the secularism of the left and radical Islam threaten our roots.” Compromise with these opponents is unthinkable: right-wing parties such as Vox and the Brothers of Italy, he said, must clearly say no “to the LGBT lobby”, “to gender ideology” and “to mass immigration”. The fact that a neo-fascist party will soon rule in Italy has understandably frightened international observers. “Giorgia Meloni could rule Italy, and Europe is worried,” said a recent headline in the New York Times. “Is Italy going back to fascism?” Asked a Foreign Policy podcast. But things in Italy are never what they seem. Even if the prospect of a Prime Minister Meloni is a cause for discouragement, there is little chance that Italy will actually return to its darkest period.

Meloni is currently shining like a star, but its light could dim just as quickly

One reason is that Meloni has relatively distanced himself from his party’s past. He declared that “fascism is history” and suspended party members who continued to praise the fascist leaders. Meloni also tried to show that she would be a reliable partner for Italy’s allies in Europe and North America. For example, you have blunted your criticisms of the European Union by pointing out that you want the country to remain in the eurozone. And, unlike many other far-right leaders in Europe, Meloni openly criticized Vladimir Putin and expressed support for Ukraine. See also The war in Ukraine divides the favorites in the Italian elections - Pierre Haski But the main reason that makes you doubt that Meloni can change Italy that much is simply that it is neither as popular nor as powerful as one might think since his electoral victory. He is currently shining like a star, but his light could dim just as quickly. In the previous Italian political elections, in March 2018, the 5 Star Movement surprised international observers by obtaining almost a third of the votes; Meloni’s Brothers of Italy had only taken 4 percent. Over the next two years, two governments fell due to chaos and internal rivalries, making it virtually impossible for any party to form a united governing majority. Among all the options, the main factions of the Italian parliament agreed in February 2021 to form a technocratic government of national unity under the leadership of Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank. Fratelli d’Italia is the only party left in the opposition. As many predicted at the time, that choice practically guaranteed its success. Given the economic stagnation and the difficulties of the pandemic that the country has suffered lately, the rapid rise of the Brothers of Italy has surprised no one. This suggests that Meloni’s victory has less to do with Italy’s fascist past than with anger at the country’s difficult present. But by the same mechanism, Meloni’s popularity could fade when he assumes government responsibility. In this sense, the fate of the last rising star of Italian politics is quite indicative: after the surprising success of 2018, the 5-star Movement has lost half of its votes. Quarrelsome allies

Even the possible duration of a Meloni government remains to be demonstrated. To continue to lead the majority coalition he will have to maintain the support of both his contentious allies: Salvini will do everything possible to return to the spotlight and will probably clash with Meloni over foreign policy (he, for example, is much less inclined to support the ‘Ukraine), while Berlusconi, the eternal opportunist after having been prime minister himself three times, will have no qualms about unloading his allies if he agrees to do so. Considering how volatile these personalities are – and how unstable all coalitions have proved in the past in Italy – the fall of a Meloni government in one or two years would not be a surprise. See also The administrative challenge rewards the center-left - Michael Braun The most imminent concern about the new Italian government is not the threat of democratic institutions nor a return to fascism. Instead, there is concern about the effect that far-right politics will have on the painstakingly achieved progress in recent decades for immigrants and sexual minorities in Italy. Post-war Italians lived and breathed politics like few others. The main parties had millions of members. The electoral rallies of the electoral campaigns attracted huge crowds. Normally more than 90 percent of voters turned up at the polls. The political stakes seemed existential.

Today, despite appearances, those times seem over, at least for now. In the cities and towns that I have toured in recent weeks, half of the spaces for election posters had remained empty. In a hill town in Tuscany, a supporter of a right-wing party spoke passionately and for a long time, but had only about ten spectators. In another city, an elderly leftist candidate had attracted a certain audience by playing a piece by Fabrizio De André, a singer-songwriter of the sixties and seventies, from the roof of an election van, but he quickly lost their interest when he started talking. of his political program. Voter turnout this year was less than 70 percent, the lowest ever. Most of the Italians I have spoken to in recent days are waiting for the new government with exhausted tranquility. A neighbor of mine, an outspoken seventy-year-old who, like almost all of her in her village, has always voted to the left, expressed her contempt for Giorgia Meloni. But when I asked her if she was worried about what the leader of the Brothers of Italy might do to the country, she shrugged her shoulders. “In the end, this government will not be that different from the previous ones,” she told me. “He won’t be able to solve much. And then it will fall ”. I hope he is right. (Translation by Claudio Rossi Marcelli)