What is being done in Cesar to protect the ecosystems?

Every May 22, the World Day of Biological Diversity or Biodiversity is celebrated, proclaimed by the United Nations Organization, UN, to raise awareness among the population about the importance of fauna, flora and genetic diversity that can be found in each of them, which allows species to respond or adapt to variations in their environment.

“Biodiversity constitutes the vital web on which we depend for many things – food, water, medicine, a stable climate and economic growth, among others. More than half of the world‘s GDP depends on nature. More than a billion people depend on forests for their livelihood. And the land and ocean absorb more than half of carbon emissions”, reads a UN report on biodiversity, explaining that it is the “strongest natural defense against climate change”.

The Serranía del Perijá is home to various animal and plant species in Cesar. PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

With the commemoration of the World Day for Biological Diversity, the creation of action plans is also sought to give adequate management to the care of biological species and ecosystems on the planet.

In Cesar, the public and private sectors work for the protection of biodiversity, highlighting the work of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesar, which protects areas of strategic interest such as the Serranía del Perijá, where different species such as the Andean condor live , Andean bear or glasses, monkeys and pumas, to mention a few, in the robust vegetation and the basin of the rivers that supply water to the municipalities of Agustín Codazzi, La Paz, San Diego and Manaure.

The misuse of land for livestock production and agriculture puts the planet’s biodiversity at risk. PHOTO: COURTESY.

Another important factor is the safeguarding of the páramos, considered “main water regulators” and in which endemic animal and plant species reside that are endangered by the practice of livestock and non-responsible agriculture, for which Corpocesar implements the isolation of areas of strategic environmental importance to restore and promote the conservation of water resources and soil. Likewise, the planting of chusco, frailejón, páramo sage and broom plants in the páramos, thus mitigating the environmental impact caused by the misuse of natural resources.

For its part, through its environmental commitment area, Drummond Company executes different activities aimed at environmental sustainability to prevent, mitigate and control impacts on the environment. One of these actions is the creation of a revegetation fleet, which is the restoration of vegetation cover, in areas where they have their operations; control of emissions, management of recyclable solid waste and the prohibition of hunting and fishing associated with the protection of refuges in buffer areas and air quality monitoring stations, among other activities for the effective protection of biodiversity.

In addition, in coordination with Corpocesar, Drummond is committed to a compensation scheme that protects watersheds and forests, for habitat restoration, regulation of water flows, soil erosion control, increased rainwater filtration , carbon capture and oxygen protection with the support of the communities of the department of Cesar, who play an important role in protecting the environment.

On World Biodiversity Day, Corpocesar and Drummond call for the protection of the planet. PHOTO: COURTESY.

WHAT PUT BIODIVERSITY AT RISK?

Climate change, felling of trees, noise, light and environmental pollution; destruction of habitats, invasive exotic species and the overexploitation of natural resources such as soil, intensive agricultural and livestock production, are some factors that cause the decrease or disappearance of biodiversity on the planet and that are mainly caused by human beings, who are the main beneficiaries of the natural wealth of the Earth.

