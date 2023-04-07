Holy Thursday is a very important day in the Catholic tradition since it commemorates the last supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples, in which he instituted the Eucharist.

In the Holy Thursday mass, the Catholic Church celebrates the Lord’s Supper, in which the institution of the Eucharist by Jesus is remembered. During this celebration, the oils that will be used in the sacraments during the year are blessed and the washing of feet is performed, in which the priest washes the feet of some of the faithful, recalling the act of service and humility of Jesus with the disciples of he.

After the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the procession of silence takes place, which is a procession in which the sacrifice of Jesus is reflected and the Passion and Death of Christ are meditated on.

In many parts of the world, the celebration of Holy Thursday also includes the visit to seven churches, in which the faithful visit seven different churches to pray and meditate on the Passion of Christ.

It may interest you: Sun and rain will accompany the Greater Week

-Mass of the Lord’s Supper: In this mass, the institution of the Eucharist and foot washing are remembered. The Gospel is read in which Jesus shares the last supper with his disciples, and the bread and wine are consecrated, which become the body and blood of Christ.

-Holy Hour: After the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Hour is held, which is a moment of adoration and prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, which is exposed on the altar.

-Procession of silence: At the end of the Holy Hour, the procession of silence is carried out, in which the faithful accompany Jesus on his way to the Mount of Olives, meditating on his Passion and Death.

– Nocturnal Adoration: In some places, Nocturnal Adoration is performed, which consists of spending the whole night in prayer and adoration before the Blessed Sacrament.