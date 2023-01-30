Death is a subject that many do not want to talk about, that others do not want to understand and that others would like to erase. But there are also those who understand it, embrace it and transcend in it from the concept of eternal life.

To talk about what death is and what happens after death, we invited Diana Estrada, a specialist in the release and harmonization of dense energies present in people and physical spaces.

Extensive experience in the release and harmonization of emotions, aura repair, release and energy healing of the family tree, extraction of implants.

What death?

What we know as “death” is the irreversible loss of vital functions with the detachment of the spirit, which is called disincarnating.

However, death is just an illusion because life is eternal. If we were able to understand this, we would make our passage through this existence easier, we would live very surely in a different way, perhaps giving importance to what is truly transcendent, what we will take with us in our hearts and spirits, we would live every day valuing and enjoying what we have.

Therefore, having an idea of ​​what happens when leaving this earthly plane is of great importance to make this process peaceful.

What determines the time of death?

“Death” does not happen by chance, how and when is generated by us:

• When we have lived the experiences for which we have incarnated, “death occurs calmly and happily, for example, when the person wakes up “dead”. This is because the person fulfilled her mission.

• When the person presents a stubborn attitude and resists change, the crystallization of the ego occurs, which causes “death” occurs violently, due to an accident or illness.

• When energy depletion occurs. This is the most common, it was learned, but it was not enough to complete the mission. It is associated with the elderly.

What happens to the soul after death?

The soul detaches itself from the physical body, passes to another stage of life and begins the transit process, which is the journey that the disembodied person makes towards the plane of light.

The transit is made in relation to our state of consciousness, which can be calm or disturbed depending on how we have lived on the earthly plane.

How long does that process take?

The process of detachment of the spirit from the physical body lasts approximately three days, the last sense that is lost is hearing.

For this reason, it is very important that the loved ones of the deceased support him, trying to pray from his heart so that the disembodied person understands his new situation, releases guilt, conflicts, attachments and fears that have him tied to this plane.

This helps you understand that your cycle on this earth is over, that spiritual ties remain and transcend time and space.

How do you perceive what your life was like?

Once the disembodied realizes that he has died and accepts it, he sees his whole life as a movie, understanding the why and for what of all the decisions he made.

Enter the sky plane that is lived according to the requirement of the spirit according to what represents plenitude, healing, peace and attention for him.

Why do some spirits stay here and do not transcend?

The spirit may initially not realize that it has disincarnated and feel disoriented; They can also realize and not accept it because they have suffering attachments like the ones a mother can have towards her children and/or her husband.

In the same way, you can have pleasure attachments because you are very anchored to earthly pleasures, being the case of very materialistic people who did not even consider that there was something more than what we call “death”.

Other reasons why the disembodied remain tied to this plane are difficult life situations, a lot of suffering, unresolved situations such as family conflicts and the fear of being judged for their actions. All this prevents you from making the decision to transcend into the plane of light.

