Renowned Hollywood actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. We told him everything about this disease.
Bruce Willis, facing perhaps the toughest of the battles throughout his life, recently his relatives informed the public that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, brain disorders that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “in frontotemporal dementia, parts of these lobes shrink (atrophy). Signs and symptoms vary, depending on which part of the brain is affected. Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic personality changes and become socially inappropriate, impulsive, or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language appropriately.”
Symptoms
The signs and symptoms of frontotemporal dementia can be different for each person. Signs and symptoms get progressively worse over time, usually over the years.
Clusters of symptom types tend to occur together, and it is possible to have more than one cluster of symptom types.
behavior changes
The most common signs of frontotemporal dementia involve extreme changes in behavior and personality. These include:
Increasingly inappropriate social behavior
Loss of empathy and other interpersonal skills, such as being sensitive to the feelings of others
Lack of judgment
loss of inhibition
Lack of interest (apathy), which can be confused with depression
Repetitive compulsive behavior, such as hitting, clapping, or lip-smacking
A decrease in personal hygiene
Changes in eating habits, usually overeating or having a preference for sweets and carbohydrates
eating inedible objects
Compulsive desires to put things in the mouth
Speech and language problems
Some subtypes of frontotemporal dementia cause language problems, or impairment or loss of speech. Primary progressive aphasia, semantic dementia, and progressive (nonfluent) agrammatic aphasia are considered frontotemporal dementia.
Problems caused by these conditions include:
Increasing difficulty using and understanding written and spoken language, such as having trouble finding the right word to use in speech or naming objects
Difficulty naming things, possibly replacing a specific word with a more general word, such as “it” instead of “pen”
No longer knowing the meaning of words
Have halting speech that may sound telegraphic
Making mistakes in the construction of sentences
movement disorders
The rarer subtypes of frontotemporal dementia are characterized by problems with movement, similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Movement-related problems may include the following:
tremors
Rigidity
Muscle spasms or contractions
poor coordination
Difficulty to swallow
Muscular weakness
Inappropriate laughing or crying
Falls or trouble walking
With information from Mayo Clinic