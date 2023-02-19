Renowned Hollywood actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. We told him everything about this disease.

Bruce Willis, facing perhaps the toughest of the battles throughout his life, recently his relatives informed the public that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, brain disorders that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “in frontotemporal dementia, parts of these lobes shrink (atrophy). Signs and symptoms vary, depending on which part of the brain is affected. Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic personality changes and become socially inappropriate, impulsive, or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language appropriately.”

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of frontotemporal dementia can be different for each person. Signs and symptoms get progressively worse over time, usually over the years.

Clusters of symptom types tend to occur together, and it is possible to have more than one cluster of symptom types.

behavior changes

The most common signs of frontotemporal dementia involve extreme changes in behavior and personality. These include:

Increasingly inappropriate social behavior

Loss of empathy and other interpersonal skills, such as being sensitive to the feelings of others

Lack of judgment

loss of inhibition

Lack of interest (apathy), which can be confused with depression

Repetitive compulsive behavior, such as hitting, clapping, or lip-smacking

A decrease in personal hygiene

Changes in eating habits, usually overeating or having a preference for sweets and carbohydrates

eating inedible objects

Compulsive desires to put things in the mouth

Speech and language problems

Some subtypes of frontotemporal dementia cause language problems, or impairment or loss of speech. Primary progressive aphasia, semantic dementia, and progressive (nonfluent) agrammatic aphasia are considered frontotemporal dementia.

Problems caused by these conditions include:

Increasing difficulty using and understanding written and spoken language, such as having trouble finding the right word to use in speech or naming objects

Difficulty naming things, possibly replacing a specific word with a more general word, such as “it” instead of “pen”

No longer knowing the meaning of words

Have halting speech that may sound telegraphic

Making mistakes in the construction of sentences

movement disorders

The rarer subtypes of frontotemporal dementia are characterized by problems with movement, similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Movement-related problems may include the following:

tremors

Rigidity

Muscle spasms or contractions

poor coordination

Difficulty to swallow

Muscular weakness

Inappropriate laughing or crying

Falls or trouble walking

With information from Mayo Clinic