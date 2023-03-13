In the second bankruptcy case of a bank in

،

less than a weekThe New York State Department of Financial Services said on Sunday that it had acquired Signature Bank and attached the status of recipient to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, in the second bankruptcy case for a bank in as many days.

The administration stated in a statement that deposits with Signature Bank amounted to about $88.59 billion in total as of December 31.

Signature Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury Department and other banking sector regulators said in a joint statement on Sunday that depositors at Signature Bank would be compensated and that “taxpayers will not bear any losses,” according to Reuters.

In a related context, US officials said that Silicon Valley Bank customers will be able to access their deposits, starting today, Monday.

“Depositors will have access to all their money starting Monday, March 13,” the US Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement.

“Taxpayers will not bear any losses related to the decision related to Silicon Valley Bank,” the statement continued.

According to the “AP” agency, “HSBC” acquired the “Silicon Valley Bank” branch in Britain, with the facilitation of the British government, after the bank declared bankruptcy.

The UK Treasury and the Bank of England facilitated the sale of the UK unit of US Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC, securing £6.7 billion ($8.1 billion) in deposits.

British officials worked Saturday and Sunday to find a buyer for the Silicon Valley unit in Britain.

“The Government and the Bank of England this morning facilitated the sale of the UK unit of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a tweet.

“We will protect deposits without taxpayer support. I said yesterday that we will take care of our technology sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise,” he added.

For his part, US President Joe Biden pledged today, Monday, March 13, to hold accountable the people responsible for the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, seeking at the same time to reassure Americans that their deposits are safe.