What is happening with the increase in femicides?

RECENTLY, the Attorney General’s Office warned that violence against women and femicides throughout Colombia have been increasing drastically to the point that this year there would be 40 femicides per month and approximately one case daily.

“In 2022, there were 619 cases of femicides, meaning that an average of 15 cases occurred per month and so far in 2023, 133 cases have been registered, approximately 40 per month, according to figures from the Colombian Feminicide Observatory,” reported the attorney general, Margarita Cabello.

In this sense, EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with members of the Congressional Legal Commission for Women’s Equality about the possible causes of this increase in cases. Is there a lack of legislation or is it a sociological problem that has no apparent solution?

Karen Manrique, representative to the Chamber for the Special Transitory Circumscriptions for Peace (CITREP), pointed out that the increase in femicides in Colombia is of great concern.

“It is not only to legislate, but to give functionality to the institutional framework, to give timely follow-up to the care routes for this population that is being subjected to different violent situations. The activation of routes is fundamental, the institutions must provide the different spaces, both in the municipalities and the department and the nation. It must be a joint responsibility and in this way we can ensure the rights of women and men who are being violated through this situation, ”she explained.

Likewise, she maintained that it is essential that the protocols be activated from the Congress of the Republic to monitor and control the different entities that are responsible for women’s rights.

“I am very ready as a member of the Commission to follow up. I reiterate, it is not only to build laws, but rather to carry out a timely control”.

economic empowerment

Flora Perdomo, representative to the Chamber for the Liberal Party, asserted that the basis for advancing towards the solution of this scourge lies in the economic empowerment of women.

“In recent years, legislation has been created with the firm purpose of fighting against gender violence, penalties have been toughened, but there is no evidence of a substantial improvement, due to the fact that empowerment policies and regulations are required that give the woman mechanisms of independence and valuation. Here is a mental health problem that must be addressed and attended to with all the rigor because men and women have not been able to resolve our differences and affective deficiencies through dialogue, tolerance and understanding, ”she explained.

Under this premise, she indicated that an articulation of all State entities is urgently needed to enforce the laws that protect women and to generate confidence in the complaint as a key element to punish those who harm them. “There is a lot that remains to be done, but there are advances that we need to consolidate,” she emphasized.

Finally, Clara López, senator of the Historical Pact, explained that, since 2011, Congress has been issuing laws that sanction femicide, violence against women in its different versions, sexual violence, and in the legislature that has just ended, against political violence.

“I hope in the next legislature that a project of my authorship against the publication in networks without consent of intimate images is approved. The latter also contemplates the reparation of the victims and orders the design of a public policy for the prevention and visibility of the problem of violence against women in social networks. But the law is not everything. I think the issue of implementation is key, ”she said.

In this sense, he pointed out that this requires promotion, awareness of society, and the action of the authorities at all levels: mayors, governors, National Government, Prosecutor’s Office, Ombudsman’s Office, ombudsmen and Public Force.

“We must seek a better articulation between all the institutions and women’s organizations to integrate effective prevention plans and work on cultural issues. Machismo is deeply rooted in our uses and customs, which makes it necessary to encourage respectful behavior towards gender and its diversity. The advancement and empowerment of women is perhaps the most profound revolution of our time. A nonviolent revolution advancing. It has made many advances, but there is still a long way to go to achieve full equality between men and women that defeats femicide at its root ”, she concluded.

