What is heterochromia? Its causes and effects on people

Heterochromia in medicine is understood as an alteration in the pigmentation of the iris in the eyes, which turns out to be melanin (the pigment that gives the eyes their color). That is why the more melanin the person has, the color of the eyes will be darker, and the less, the eyes will become lighter.

That is whyheterochromia is a rare anomaly and most people who have it are usually from birth; however, it is probable that changes in the coloration of the iris may occur due to other types of pathologies.

Currently, few are endowed with iris pigment alteration, and only 1% of the population is born with this condition. Some of the celebrities who have heterochromia are: Henry Cavill (Heterochromia iridis: One eye blue and the other partially brown), Alexander the Great (One eye color and the other brown) and Nathy Peluso (he has brown eyes, but one of them turns blue), among other artists who stand out for their unusual characteristic features.

What are the causes of heterochromia?

The causes that originate this condition are very diverse, although most people are born with this particular trait. Besides, This does not represent any difficulty in vision, since the difference in color between the two eyes does not evolve and normal ocular function is maintained.

However, this can also be acquired throughout life as the result of a diseasein some cases people can suffer a trauma that would cause a different coloration in the eye and a dilation of the pupil, among other factors.

It is worth mentioning, that not only through these two options can heterochromia be evidenced, in many cases heterochromia can be evidenced by different factors:

Hypemia (Blood in the inner chamber of the eye).

Malignant tumors in the iris.

Neovascular glaucoma (Abnormalities in the iris, eye pressure and retinal detachment).

It is important to remember that, although this condition does not usually affect people’s health, If the heterochromia was acquired during his life, if color changes are perceived in the iris, it is necessary to go to the ophthalmologist to check if it would be a possible visual disease.