“Protection of the environment” is undoubtedly one of the most important tasks facing mankind. The International World Council of Churches therefore launched the motto “Care for Creation” at its general assembly in Canada in 1983. This memorable short formula has meanwhile become a kind of basic dogma in the Evangelical Church. But despite all the excitement about this catchy slogan

The contribution What is insidious about the church’s basic dogma of “preservation of creation” appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Achijah Zorn.