what is it about? From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Leveraged Yield Farming in DeFi: What is it all about?



“Give me a lever and I’ll lift the world for you!” Thus spoke Archimedes; who knows what he would think today, to see how his beloved principle of him finds abundant application in the financial world.

“Give me leverage and I’ll make you rich… but more likely poor. Very poor.” This is how the famous saying could be paraphrased today.

Without a doubt, leverage – the ability to borrow money in order to gain greater exposure to a particular asset – represents a great opportunity. Let’s take an example: let’s imagine that the price doubles overnight, transforming your €1,000 into €2,000. Well, great!

Read the full text on Cointelegraph