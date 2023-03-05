During the meeting, Paul asked the foreign boss when he would give everyone a raise. The boss had an ugly face and replied:

You really put me on the spot.

Isn’t Spot a “point”? Where did he put the boss? Let’s look at the wonderful use of the word spot today.

1. You really put me on the spot.

(X) You really put me on point.

(O) You embarrass me.

Spot everyone is most familiar with means “point”, so a puppy with spots on its body is often named spot. But the spot here is not really a spot, but an embarrassing situation.

And On the spot itself means “on the spot, immediately”.

l Luckily there was a doctor on the spot. Fortunately there was a doctor on the spot.

Put someone on the spot means “to embarrass someone, embarrass someone”. When someone asks a question that you don’t want to answer right away, or makes a decision that you don’t want to make on the spot, you can use this sentence to respond:

l Don’t put me on the spot. I can’t give you an instant answer. Don’t embarrass me, I can’t give you an instant answer.

l The boss put Bob on the spot and demanded that he do everything he had promised.

The boss is embarrassing Bob, and he demands that everything Bob promises be done.

2. Spot on!

(X) Look over here.

(O) Exactly correct/very good.

Spot on is a British colloquial term. Although Spot has the meaning of “look”, but spot on does not mean “look over”, but means “just right, completely correct”.

When used as an adjective, you can add a “-” to become spot-on.

Your prediction was spot-on. Your prediction was spot-on.

Spot can also be used as an adverb:

She guessed spot-on. She guessed right.

There is also a similar saying, hit the spot, which means almost the same.

Your prediction hit the spot. Your prediction hit the spot.

In addition to being correct and “great”, Spot on also has the meaning of “meeting expectations, performing competently, and doing what should be done”.

The price of that car is spot-on! The price of that car is pretty good.

Mandy is spot-on in this project. Mandy is very competent in this project.

3. I have a soft spot for chocolate.

(X) I have a soft place for chocolate.

(O) I like chocolate very much.

Soft spot is a bit close to the “weak underbelly” in Chinese, and “person” is often added after have a soft spot, which means that you like someone in particular.

No wonder Jane got a promotion. The boss has always had a soft spot for her.

No wonder Jane was promoted, the boss has always favored her.

She’d always had a soft spot for her younger nephew.

She has always loved her little nephew.

This picture and article are published with the authorization of “English Island Magazine”, follow Instagram.

World Citizen Cultural Center: Learn business English quickly and accurately.