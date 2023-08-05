What is known about Sebastián Marset, alleged Uruguayan capo

Sebastián Marset, the 32-year-old Uruguayan accused of leading a vast drug trafficking network in the Southern Cone, has been intensely wanted by Bolivian police since last Saturday, when he escaped from his mansion in Bolivia shortly before it was raided. Sebastián Marset

What is known about this businessman, soccer player and father of a family, a fugitive from justice in Paraguay since February 2022, and investigated by the Bolivian and Uruguayan prosecutors for cocaine trafficking and other crimes?

marijuana and prison

Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera was born in Montevideo on April 10, 1991. As a teenager he sold marijuana in the neighborhood where he grew up until, in 2012, when he was 20 years old, he was prosecuted for receiving it and a year later, for possession.

In 2013 he was imprisoned for drug trafficking after the seizure of 170 kilos of marijuana. He then claimed to be the recipient of some 450 kilos of marijuana confiscated in July 2012 in Uruguay, where Juan Domingo “Papacho” Viveros Cartes, uncle of then-Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes (2013-18), had transported the drug in a small plane. .

Marset was released from prison in 2018. That year he was prosecuted again, this time for the murder of Alfredo Rondán, a “childhood friend, with whom he had drug debts,” according to the Uruguayan authorities. For this reason he was dismissed in 2020.

In Uruguay, Marset is not required by justice, although the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him for drug trafficking. He does not rule out the link between him and the 265 kilos of cocaine hidden in wooden boards seized in July before being shipped to Europe.

Footballer with a controversial passport

On September 10, 2021, Marset was detained at the airport in Dubai as he was about to board for Turkey. The Uruguayan consular section in the United Arab Emirates reported that he was a soccer player with false Paraguayan documentation.

Marset had signed on April 16, 2021 at Club Deportivo Capiatá in Paraguay, where on May 29 of that year he played his last game.

Marset’s Uruguayan passport was issued on October 28, 2021. Almost three years earlier, he had tried to get the same document in Bolivia, but could not due to open cases in Uruguay.

By January 2022, the Emirati Justice had released Marset.

Months later, the issuance of the passport caused a political uproar in Uruguay, where the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation on the subject in September 2022.

“Waterway Manager”

Paraguay launched on February 22, 2022 a major operation against organized crime, “A Ultranza Py”, after 27 months of intelligence work in cooperation with agencies from the United States (DEA), the European Union (Europol) and Uruguay (Dgrtid ).

The investigation identified Marset as one of the heads of a transnational drug trafficking and money laundering network, along with the Paraguayan Miguel Ángel Insfrán, “Uncle Rico.”

The cocaine was transported by air, mainly from Bolivia, to Paraguay, from where it left for Europe through the Paraguay-Paraná waterway, camouflaged in containers of agricultural products.

The organization is credited with at least 16 tons of cocaine seized in ports in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as 4.7 tons seized in Paraguay. It is also accused of laundering money through soccer clubs and churches.

“A Ultranza Py” already has twenty detainees, including Insfrán, extradited to Paraguay from Brazil in May.

Marset, who was called a “waterway manager” by a Paraguayan anti-drug prosecutor, is considered a “leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel (PCU)” by Paraguayan authorities.

two murders

Marset was accused of the murder of two Paraguayans: the sports businessman Mauricio Schwartzman and the anti-drug prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

Schwartzman, an alleged member of Marset’s organization, was shot in Asunción on September 12, 2021, two days after Marset’s arrest in Dubai. Wiretaps link the Uruguayan to the crime, but Paraguayan judge Rosarito Montanía told AFP that there is no evidence of his involvement.

Pecci was shot dead on May 10, 2022, during his honeymoon on the Colombian island of Barú. On August 12 of that year, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused Marset of the murder. The Colombian attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, stated, however, that there is “no material evidence.”

On August 18, 2022, in videos and audios sent to Channel 4 of Uruguay, a man who claimed to be Marset categorically denied his participation in those homicides.

Red alert and “multiple identities”

Paraguay called for the international capture of Marset in an Interpol red alert issued on March 3, 2022.

Marset and his wife, Giannina García Troche, entered Bolivia in September 2022 as Luis Paulo Amorim Santos and Larissa Marques Magdalena, Bolivian authorities indicated.

They lived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where according to Bolivian Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo, Marset managed the Los Leones El Torno FC soccer team, for which he also played. Matches broadcast on YouTube this year show the Uruguayan wearing the 23rd jersey of that team.

He is also seen beaming as a footballer for the Pichiroses Jrs club. in a video posted on January 30, 2023 on TikTok on the account of the Ktm motorcycle brand in Santa Cruz. Then the Intercomparsas tournament of the Bolivian Carnival was held.

Del Castillo said that Marset has been in Bolivia under “multiple identities.” In October 2018 he entered as a Uruguayan with his real name, but in April 2019 he obtained Bolivian documents as Gabriel de Souza Beumer. In April 2023 he achieved residency in Bolivia as Amorim Santos.

After his escape, “he would be in the company of his wife, his four children and Marset’s sister,” Del Castillo said.

