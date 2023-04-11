Home News What is known about the 59-year-old woman who died in a pool in Medellín
What is known about the 59-year-old woman who died in a pool in Medellín

What is known about the 59-year-old woman who died in a pool in Medellín

In Medellín, a woman died while swimming in one of the pools of the Atanasio Girardot Sports Unit. The Mayor’s Office of Medellín confirmed what happened and stated: “Faced with the event that occurred in the Olympic pool of the Aquatic Complex of the Atanasio Girardot Sports Unit, INDER Medellín regrets the death of Mrs. Marta Cecilia Colorado, 59 years old, user of free practice from this scenario, and sends his sincerest condolences to the family.”

The events occurred on the morning of April 11, 2023, when the user felt bad, asked for help, and her companion called the lifeguard. Immediately, the protocol for this type of case was activated, performing the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation procedure, CPR, he was treated with the automatic external defibrillator and ventilatory support for eight cycles. Additionally, she was treated by the Swimming League doctor, who was at the scene at the time of the incident.

According to information from the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, in parallel, there was the support of the Official Fire Department of Medellín who activated through the single emergency line 123.

It is worth mentioning that INDER has 12 lifeguards certified in Labor Competence and Rescue Operators in the Aquatic Complex.

