What is known about the alleged intimate photos of Manuel Turizo

Manuel Turizo It is a trend after some photos of the urban genre artist as God brought him into the world were leaked on the internet, which of course has caused all kinds of reactions and comments on social networks.

The famous artist who recently released a song together with Shakira was the center of attention on social networks where images of the Colombian running completely naked through the streets of Miami, Florida.

According to preliminary information, these photos would apparently be from this Tuesday, August 8.

It should be noted that the images were revealed by the international media ‘Exa TV’ that published the alleged photographs on their social networks, which triggered them to go viral on social media such as ‘X’, a social network formerly known as ‘Twitter’.

