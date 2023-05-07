Home » What is known about the attack on Aída Merlano in the El Buen Pastor prison
by admin
Del Río attached a medical report indicating that he suffered injuries to: “Left upper limb, left arm, ecchymosis in the upper third, laceration approximately 3×2 cm in the distal third of the external face, left forearm. Pain on palpation of the proximal, middle and distal third, external third, edema, pain on palpation, left hand, pain on movement and generalized palpation. There is evidence of a laceration in the middle third of the inner face, generalized edema in the five fingers, preserved mobility arches, however, pain in them.

the guardian too He would have evidence against the former senator who also allegedly assaulted her, after a dragon seized her cell phone in a procedure. According to the version of the INPEC official, Merlano would have hit her on the face and face and that, in addition, he would have bitten her.

The reflectors continue on Aida Merlanothe former congresswoman who recently arrived in Colombia in order to testify against electoral crimes that were carried out during her legislative campaign and that even have participation to date in the large political clans of the Colombian Caribbean coast.

On March 21, Merlano had an appointment to start with his statements that will be advanced for two weeks in which he will have proceedings with the Colombian authorities. Her lawyer, Miguel Ángel del Río, affirmed that the former congresswoman spoke for more than 10 hours in recent days with the Prosecutor’s Office, about information, evidence and accomplices in the crimes that have her imprisoned, this includes the political clans of the Colombian coast.

At the time, del Río stated: “The most important issues are the political houses of the north coast, the Char houses, the Gerlein house and all the vote buyers who have responsibility for the issue (…) that the mafias, the vote buyers, prepare these bandits from the north coast who must respond”.

