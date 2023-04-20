What is known about the death of María Paula Munévar

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 19, an unfortunate event was known that shocked the inhabitants of Bogotá. María Paula Munévar, a 23-year-old student at the Javeriana University, was found dead after having been missing for six days.

María Paula was studying Information Science, Library and Archiving, was the daughter of the secretary of the First Section of the Council of State, Pedro Munevar. The young woman was reported missing since April 16. and the last time his location was known, apparently, he was in La Mariposa Park, in the center of the capital.

What is known about the cause of his death?

The first hypothesis that is speculated about the death of María Paula, relates a chemical substance that the young woman would have acquired and that later ended her life. According to the CTI investigation, the journey of the Javeriana student to the San Victorino sector, in the center of Bogotá, where she could have bought the substance, can be confirmed. After this, she returned to the University where she was found dead.

This theory would be reinforced with a detail that María Paula’s brother would have given her mother after tracking her location through her cell phone and computer, finding that the last recorded location of the young woman was in San Victorino.

Her mother, Francia Olmos, contrasts the information found on the electronic devices with what her daughter told her the day she disappeared. Well, María Paula would have confirmed that she was inside a bank, feeling disoriented. However, after what was recorded on her devices, this information would have been false.

“She told me that she was around Carrera 13, but her brother was able to track her on the computer and it came out that she was around San Victorino, much higher in the center. There is a lot of confusion. The issue is that I guided her by phone and she told me that she had entered a bank and that they had given her an appointment and she said that she had to turn off her cell phone,” the mother told Semana Magazine.

“Based on the investigations and the continuous search by the authorities and the security personnel of La Javeriana, María Paula was found lifeless in the northeastern area of ​​the University, which was, and is, closed due to winter conditions. The facts are being investigated by the corresponding authorities.. He communicated the University through a statement.