In social networks reported the collapse of the bridge on the road that connects Quindío with Valle del Cauca, exactly, said structure was on the La Vieja river. Several cars would have fallen into the river. The authorities have reported two people dead after the collapse, it would be two policemen, a mayor and a patrolman, who belonged to the Simón Bolívar cadet school, according to the governor of Quindío, Roberto Jaramillo.

In an amateur video, a man named Steven Medina narrated what happened, announcing that he was carrying a load of corn in a tractor-trailer and stopped dead, as he was just a few meters from falling into the void after the bridge on the Calarcá – Bogotá highway collapsed. . “Calm down brother, hey daddy, sit down and I’ll bring you some water,” he tells a guy who walks out of the lower part of the bridge.

In another publication, you can see how some injured people are taken out and at least two cargo vehicles fell into the river. Another version indicates that it was the weight of the cargo vehicles and the wear of the track that would have caused the collapse. In the place is the National Police, inhabitants of the sector and volunteers helping the injured people.