What is known about the last hours of the life of Luz Mery Tristán

Who was Luz Mery Tristán, skating champion murdered in Cali?

Luz Mery Tristán was born in Pereira but after a few years her family moved to Cali where she grew up and began to practice skating, a sport in which she achieved the greatest achievements for the country.

She was the first to win a world skating championship for Colombia and she did it in 1990 in the 5,000-meter event in Bello, a town in the department of Antioquia.

Among his other achievements, the gold he won in the 5,000 meters at the Pan American Games in Indianapolis (USA), where he also climbed the podium for bronze with the relay team, stands out.

In addition to skating, Tristán was one of the pioneers of cycling in Europe. She was part of the team that ran the Tour de France in 1986, without achieving the results she would have wanted.

After retiring from sports activity, he started private businesses such as a sportswear brand and created a skating school in Cali that bears his name.

World champions such as Daniela Mendoza, Rommy Muñoz, Sebastián Garcés and Johana Viveros were trained there.

