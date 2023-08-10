What is known about the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador?

international commotion over the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, social democratic candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, last Wednesday, August 9, in Quito. This is known about it.

The politician, known for his strong sense of democracy, was assassinated shortly after 4:00 PM on Wednesday, just ten days before the presidential elections.

Villavicencio He was at a political event at a school in Quitocapital of Ecuador, when at the moment of entering the vehicle he received several impacts by firearms.

According to Ecuadorian media, the aforementioned was hit in the head three times, which left him seriously injured, and he was quickly transferred to the Women’s Clinic, in the Ecuadorian capital, but died minutes later.

In turn, it is said that in total there was a burst of more than 38 shots outside Anderson College.

International shock over the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

The murder shocked not only the Ecuadorian country but also the continent and It was cataloged, by many, as an assassination.

Despite the fact that the candidate was not the favorite, he represented a great force in the electoral contest, which could have grown with the support of the undecided and reached the second round on August 20.

At the same time, Villavicencio had already reported threats from armed groups a week earlier, for which reason he requested greater security in his scheme, however, the request, presumably, would not have been resolved by the government of Guillermo Lasso.

“Here I am showing my face. I’m not afraid of them. Twenty years I have played in this country against these criminal structures And, I reiterate, I’m not afraid of them,” said the deceased days before his death.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the deceased, since his tenure as a journalist and union leader in the 2000s, was a strong opponent of policies that affected the people.

In addition, the aforementioned he was a strong defender of democracy, the rights of citizens and the fight against illegality, mafias and impunity as he was seen to be strongly active from 2018 until he was an assemblyman in 2021 until the present year.

In such a way that the first hypotheses indicate that the murder could have been perpetrated by criminal groups and drug traffickers; although on the contrary, some distrust his political adversaries, since Villavicencio was characterized by strongly criticizing politicians and rulers such as Rafael Correa.

This is because among his proposals was to attack these criminals and take down the drug businessas well as violence by armed groups.

Given this, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, expressed his condolences and quickly summoned government entities to clarify the facts.

“Outraged and shocked by the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences with his wife and daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” the president posted on Twitter.

Likewise, the Ecuadorian president announced that he had also asked the United States government for help through the FBI.

I have requested support from the FBI for the investigation of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio Valencia. The US Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency accepted our request and in the next few hours a delegation will arrive in the country. — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 10, 2023

Although the intellectual authors of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio are not known for now, a criminal group claimed responsibility for said act, Presumably, so they don’t mess with the mafias, but hours later a group identified with the same name published a video that they were not the ones who perpetrated the crime.

Additionally, some politicians asked the government of the day to investigate, since they argue that the vehicle did not have the respective armor and the security scheme would have acted according to the situation.

Arguments that were supported by Patricia Villavicencio, sister of the murdered presidential candidate, who expressed that “there was no Police because the Government did not give them. He has denounced mafias and everything, he uncovered the corruption and they silenced him. It wasn’t an armored car, it was just any truck, for a man at high risk of murder. They had plenty of time to pull off the assassination.”

It is expected that in the next few hours the Attorney General of the State of Ecuador will meet with the US Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency and establish an action plan to clarify the case, as well as the possible masterminds.

