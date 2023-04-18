Home » What is known about the new porn video in the Medellin Metro
What is known about the new porn video in the Medellin Metro

What is known about the new porn video in the Medellin Metro

It is worth mentioning that this type of conduct is becoming more and more common in the Medellín Metro. Apparently, the creators of adult content are betting on public spaces to obtain a better result in their income from the consumption of this type of video.

What did the Metro say about the porn video?

The Medellín Metro rejected what happened and assured that this type of act “goes against the user’s regulations” and added a call for attention in which they made a request “to respect for the users and for this means of transport. We invite the correct use of the cable cars, buses, trams and trains that every day serve almost one million users on average and that daily contributes to improving the quality of life of all people”.

In addition, they assured that the regulations of the mass transportation system of Medellín establish that it is prohibited “to use the infrastructure and transport vehicles managed or operated by the company to carry out flyers, commercial, advertising, cultural and propaganda activities or capture images” .

