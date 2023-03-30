This March 29, a new attack registered in the rural area of ​​the catatumbospecifically in the Special Energy and Road Battalion Number 10, where it was learned in the first investigations that nine soldiers died and nine more were injured, for which reason the Ministry of Defence took action on the matter.

The sidewalk New Villa of the district of Guamalito was the place where the events occurred, where it was known that it was an attack with explosives, in which the soldiers of the Army.

Martha Isabel Pérez Páez, scientific director of the Clinic, Medical Duarte recently reported on the medical report of the nine wounded soldiers in the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Carmen Norte de Santander. “Today we treated nine wounded, five of whom are in the process of recovering in the hospitalization area, two in the operating room area, in recovery, and two of them in intensive care. In general, eight of the soldiers are recovering and one of them with a reserved prognosis”.

