Home News What is known about the soldiers wounded in Norte de Santander
News

What is known about the soldiers wounded in Norte de Santander

by admin
What is known about the soldiers wounded in Norte de Santander

This March 29, a new attack registered in the rural area of ​​the catatumbospecifically in the Special Energy and Road Battalion Number 10, where it was learned in the first investigations that nine soldiers died and nine more were injured, for which reason the Ministry of Defence took action on the matter.

The sidewalk New Villa of the district of Guamalito was the place where the events occurred, where it was known that it was an attack with explosives, in which the soldiers of the Army.

Martha Isabel Pérez Páez, scientific director of the Clinic, Medical Duarte recently reported on the medical report of the nine wounded soldiers in the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Carmen Norte de Santander. “Today we treated nine wounded, five of whom are in the process of recovering in the hospitalization area, two in the operating room area, in recovery, and two of them in intensive care. In general, eight of the soldiers are recovering and one of them with a reserved prognosis”.

Medellín expects more than 60,000 visitors during Holy Week

See also  South Sudan: UN envoy concerned about lack of progress - Capsud.net

You may also like

They ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate Westcol’s...

Pope in the hospital: Hundreds of reporters besiege...

Zelensky spoke about the Summit for Democracy at...

What will be the real cost of health...

Germany: street art at the Victory Column

It is being done for earthquake victims, the...

DIAN will advance collection actions to more than...

Fujian promotes youth employment and entrepreneurship through multiple...

Developers answer: modeling and design of ships

prof. Ahmet Ercan: More products will be purchased...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy