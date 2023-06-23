What is known about the suspicious case of kidnapping in Chía

In the last few hours, the case in which a man was kidnapped in the municipality of Chia. The man is approached by policemen with whom he mediates a few words and goes with them to the exit from the Fontanar Shopping Center

It would be about the disappearance of a merchant of whom so far there is no trace, the security cameras of the shopping center captured the actions of two presumed uniformed men with whom the victim goes without resisting despite waiting for his wife.

Faced with the case that has already been reported to the authorities, the pertinent investigations are being carried out by Police Gaula Agents, who try to unite the clues to find the man whose trail was lost.

For his part, the director of the National Police, General William Salamanca, spoke this Friday, June 23, on the case, who handles the hypothesis that for now the idea that the ones seen in the video of the security cameras are real policemen is ruled out.

“We have ruled out that they are policemen, here are several things that Gaula investigators are analyzing. The first is that the person does not react when he meets the two people who take him out of the mall and there are cameras that show that he is having a dialogue with another person. Let’s wait for the results,” the general told the media.

Details of the kidnapping on security cameras:

What stands out in the videos from the security cameras is that the alleged uniformed men have a cap and mask, which makes it difficult to fully identify those who took the merchant heading towards the exit of the place.

The man was approached just when his wife entered one of the bathrooms in the mall and while the woman was leaving, the subjects dressed as police officers approached to take him away, to which, according to the videos, he did not resist.

