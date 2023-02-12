In hours of the night of last Friday, February 10, an event occurred that caused fear in the inhabitants of Bogotá. Two young people were murdered and one was seriously wounded with a firearm in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, in the south of the capital. The authorities are already carrying out the relevant investigations to find those responsible.

According to the reports of the Metropolitan Police, the events occurred in the Arborizadora Alta neighborhood. Two of the victims were minors, both were 15 years old, and the other was 20 years old.

The massacre occurred when the three youths were approached by two criminals, who shot them repeatedly with a firearm. Those affected were immediately transferred to Meissen Hospital, where two of them lost their lives and the other remains under medical care, hovering between life and death.

Given what happened, the commander of the Bogota Metropolitan PoliceCarlos Triana, and the director of the sectional Prosecutor’s Office, José Manuel Martínez, indicated that they are carrying out the pertinent investigations to find the whereabouts of the perpetrators and discover the cause of the attack.

“Some specialized groups are available, more than 200 men from the National Police are going to be present at 20 strategic points in this sector of Ciudad Bolívar, accompanied by the institutional framework precisely to achieve an impact and generate police responses, but also comprehensive responses from the institutionality so that the community is calm around the performance of all the institutionality in these sectors,” said the commander.

“As soon as the Attorney General of the Nation was aware of this fact, he highlighted the best group of prosecutors in the country in the matter of clarifying homicide, it is a special group of the territorial security delegate who has the longest track record in the country in terms of clarification, this collective homicide will not go unpunished,” said Martínez.