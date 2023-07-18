What is known about the victims of the tragedy in Quetame

The avalanche that devastated several houses in the village of El Naranjal, in the municipality of Quetame, Cundinamarcaleft a large balance of people affected as a result of the landslide that occurred after the heavy rains.

The authorities are monitoring and evaluating the magnitude of the damage that occurred, in addition to the census is being carried out with which they try to establish the fatalities and the wounded that until now are reported after the emergency.

Also read: Confrontation with FARC dissidents in Hidroituango leaves three dead

Around 7:30 am this Tuesday, July 18, it was reported that the death toll has risen to 10among which are three minors who were in the area where the mud and rocks devastated the infrastructure of the sidewalk.

So far, it is also reported 9 missing people in the emergency where the force of water and mud destroyed at least 15 homes in that sector.

It is known that three members of the same family would have been buried under the mud and rubble after the emergency presented at dawn that surprised the inhabitants of that area of ​​the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

