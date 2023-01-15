The so-called ordinary time or, more properly, time during the year, is one of the parts of the liturgical year that has undergone a major transformation in the post-conciliar reform. Considered as a minor or “not strong” time, in comparison with the paschal cycles and the manifestation of the Lord, it is important enough so that, without it, the sacred memory that the church makes of the work of salvation carried out would remain incomplete. by Christ in the course of the year (cf SC 102). Therefore, the richness and value of this liturgical season will not be stressed enough in terms of contemplation of the mystery of Christ and the progressive assimilation of the faithful and communities to that mystery.

Ordinary time develops the paschal mystery in a progressive and profound way; and, if possible, even more naturally than other liturgical times, whose content is sometimes too polarized by a very specific theme. For the mystagogy of the baptized and confirmed who come every Sunday to celebrate the Eucharist, Ordinary Time means a continuous program of penetration into the mystery of salvation following the human existence of Jesus through the Gospels, the main and essential content of the l church liturgical celebration.

Now, the peculiarity of Ordinary Time does not consist in constituting a true liturgical period in which the Sundays have a special relationship with each other around a certain aspect of the mystery of Christ. The value of ordinary time consists in forming with its thirty-four weeks a celebratory continuum starting from the episode of the Lord’s baptism, in order to go step by step through the life of salvation revealed in the existence of Jesus. Each Sunday has its own value: “In addition to the times that have their own character, there remain thirty-three or thirty-four weeks in the course of the year in which some peculiar aspect of the mystery of Christ is not celebrated, but rather is remembered.” the very mystery of Christ in its fullness, especially on Sundays” (NUALC 43).

Ordinary time begins on the Monday following the Sunday of the Lord’s Baptism and extends until Ash Wednesday, to resume again on the Monday after Pentecost Sunday and end before the first vespers of the First Sunday of Advent (ib, 44). .

Before the liturgical reform of Vat. II, this time was divided into two parts called the time after Epiphany and the time after Pentecost, respectively. The Sundays of each part had their own successive numbering independently of the entire series. Now, instead, they all form a single series, so that when the interruption occurs with the arrival of Lent, the series continues after Pentecost Sunday. But it happens that some years Ordinary Time begins sooner than others —because of the birth cycle. This makes it thirty-four weeks or just thirty-three. In this case, when the series is interrupted, the week that must come after the one that is interrupted is eliminated. It must be taken into account, however, that the Mass on Pentecost Sunday and the Mass on the Solemnity of the Holy Trinity replace the Sunday celebrations of Ordinary Time.

The fact that Ordinary Time begins after the Feast of the Lord’s Baptism allows one to appreciate the value for the liturgy of the progressive development, episode after episode, of the entire historical life of Jesus following the Gospel narrative. These, apart from the Matthew and Luke chapters on the childhood of Jesus, begin with what is called the public ministry of the Lord. Each evangelical episode is a step to penetrate the mystery of Christ; a moment in his historical life that has a concrete content in the liturgical today of the church, and that is fulfilled in the celebration in accordance with the law of the actualizing presence of salvation in the here-now-for us.