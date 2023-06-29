What is the age difference between Alberto Linero and his wife?

The spiritual leader and former priest Alberto Linero recently gave an interview to Tropicana, where he spoke about different experiences in his life.

Linero, one of the most recognized personalities in Colombia, revealed the reasons why he left the priestly exercise, the secrets of his new life as a couple, the books he has released and his life as a couple.

Linero found love in María Alcira Batista, their union became official in 2021, this, after a publication on social networks by the former priest, which I accompany with the description: “It’s her.”

