In Colombia the pension age It is one of the variables that worries the population the most, this is due to the fact that in recent years the age limit to receive retirement has increased, so the changes that will come with the new pension reform that is planned for the next few years are one of the variants that remain on the radar of citizens.

Despite the speculation that remains regarding a possible increase in the pension age, President Gustavo Petro has already come out to deny this version, this due to a campaign promise in which he assured that the retirement age would not be increased in his presidential term.

The reforms in the pension system are one of the great proposals of this government, which is why it will be presented in the Congress of the Republic in the month of March.

Currently in Colombia the Retirement age is 57 for women and 62 for men. time in which the contributors can get to have the allowances after their working life.

Discussions continue with the debate as to whether or not to raise the pension age, taking into account that Colombia is one of the countries in the region with the lowest pension age compared to its neighboring countries, in addition to some of the world powers The increase in the pension age has been promoted while, for example, in France protests are taking place against this type of regulation with which the population is directly affected.

For his part, the Minister of Finance José Antonio Ocampo has remained in the same tune that the President of the Republic has had regarding the pension issue that has been of greater relevance in recent days.