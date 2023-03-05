After years of frustration with dating apps, I still desperately wanted to find a needle in a haystack. One night when I was feeling particularly miserable, I Googled, ‘How do you find a needle in a haystack?’ Several sites responded that you should burn the pile.

Even though I was just having fun, something suddenly dawned on me. I realized that reframing the search for a date in this way was contrary to all the advice I was reading in books and online.

Prevailing advice for women can be placed into two broad categories.

One: make yourself attractive to as many men as possible. It’s a numbers game and the more attractive you are to men, the more likely you are to hook up with someone viable.

Two: Give everyone a chance. Don’t be too picky.

I decided to try the opposite. My two rules now looked like this: One: Present yourself exactly as you are. In fact, the less male attention you attract, the better. Two: Choose yourself, don’t let anyone else.

In other words, dating is a numbers game, with the common goals of being widely attractive and meeting as many men as possible, wasting women’s time and leaving them frustrated and demoralized. The numbers game that actually works – or at least, it did for me – is to narrow the field so that there are very few men left standing.

Here’s what I’ve learned and what I’m now helping other women experience:

In the realm of digital dating, ‘burning the chaff’ means instantly eliminating the 99 percent in the dating field so that you can see the one percent that might be right for you. There is no shortage of men who want to date you, but you find it almost impossible to find good ones among them. Good people exist and this method helps to find them.

Understand that by ‘one percent’ I’m not referring to income or attractiveness or anything like that. I’m referring to finding a specific match that works for you.

In my case I knew I wanted a serious and committed partnership, so I wrote a profile that made it clear that I was neither fun nor cool.

I’m primarily a humor writer, so I wrote a kind of funny profile that took into account the fact that anyone who would be a good match for me would be attracted to my sense of humor and that I would actually look fun and it also ensured that I only attracted men who respected boundaries.

Once I started using this method, the number of men I attracted decreased, but the quality of the men I did attract increased a thousandfold. I was suddenly receiving thoughtful and clear messages that were clearly written in response to my individual profile rather than just ‘winking’ or saying ‘hi’.

I quickly realized that what I was doing – meeting lots of men and giving everyone the benefit of the doubt – was a huge waste of time. If a guy can’t set up a proper profile or send a message beyond ‘hi’, it doesn’t mean he’s too busy. It means he is lazy and careless or not really interested in dating.

I now primarily consult women over 40, but this method can work for people of any age. For example: A family friend, Maya, is 24 years old and a graduate student in Washington, DC. She wanted to find a partner and she knew that Tinder was where the majority of men her age looked for dates. But she didn’t want to be a hookup. So she added a note to her profile saying she was primarily interested in friendship.

He didn’t have as many successes as his friends sitting next to him at the bar. But he finds a few, including Nicholas—a perfectly happy young man who is a graduate student at Georgetown with a bright future and a solid moral direction. They became friends and then started dating and are now engaged. Maya’s friends are still swiping and hooking up, regretting it one day and starting the process again the next night.

Maya burns the pile of straw and finds the needle. So do the rest of us.