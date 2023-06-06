What is the best treatment for acne?

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become clogged with sebum and dead cells.

This causes the appearance of pimples, pimples, blackheads and cysts on the face, neck, chest, back and shoulders.

Acne can affect people of any age, but it is most common in adolescents and young adults.

Acne treatment depends on the severity and type of lesions that occur.

There are different therapeutic options that can be applied topically (on the skin) or systemically (by mouth or by injection).

Some of the most used treatments are:

Retinoides

They are derivatives of vitamin A that act by normalizing the growth and differentiation of skin cells.

They prevent hair follicles from clogging and have an anti-inflammatory effect. They are used in the form of a cream, gel or lotion at night.

Some examples are tretinoin, adapalene, and tazarotene.

antibiotics

These are medications that fight the bacteria that cause acne infection and inflammation.

They can be applied to the skin or taken orally. The most common are clindamycin, erythromycin, minocycline, and doxycycline.

Benzoyl Peroxide

It is an oxidizing agent that kills bacteria and reduces excess sebum.

It also has an exfoliating effect and helps unclog pores.

It can be combined with retinoids or antibiotics to enhance its action. It comes in the form of a gel, cream or lotion.

Salicylic acid

It is an acid that has keratolytic properties, that is, it dissolves dead cells that clog the follicles.

In addition, it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effect.

It can be found in cosmetic products such as gels, lotions, or creams.

Glycolic Acid

It is another acid that acts as an exfoliant and improves the texture and tone of the skin.

It also stimulates the production of collagen and elastinwhich favors the healing of acne lesions.

It can be applied as a chemical peel or in cosmetic products.

oral contraceptives

They are pills that contain female hormones (estrogens and progestogens) that regulate the menstrual cycle and decrease sebum production.

They are indicated for women with hormonal acne or acne associated with polycystic ovarian syndrome. They must be prescribed by a doctor.

isotretinoin

It is an oral retinoid that is reserved for the most severe cases of acne that do not respond to other treatments.

It has significant side effects, such as dry skin and mucous membranes, increased cholesterol and triglycerides, depression, and fetal malformations.

Therefore, it requires strict medical monitoring and the use of effective contraceptive methods.

The best treatment for acne is the one that adapts to the characteristics of each person and their skin type.

Therefore, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist who can evaluate the case and prescribe the most appropriate treatment.

In addition, it is important to follow a series of general care to prevent and improve acne, such as:

– Wash your face twice a day with a mild or specific soap for acne-prone skin.

– Avoid using cosmetic products that contain oils or are comedogenic (clog pores).

– Do not manipulate or squeeze the pimples, as it can worsen the infection and leave scars.

– Protect the skin from the sun with a suitable sunscreen and avoid prolonged or intense exposure.

– Eat a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, and avoid eating fatty, sugary or processed foods.

Comments