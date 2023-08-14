What is the Cali Mayor’s Office doing against drug trafficking and sale?

Continuous offensives and strategies against the trafficking and sale of psychoactive substances in Cali are constantly supported by the city authorities.

Scenario that led the Metropolitan Police of Cali and the Secretary of Security and Justice of the capital of Valle, according to the Municipal Administration, to achieve significant progress.

A clear example is the red-handed capture of an individual allegedly linked to the criminal organization “La 40”.

This subject also recorded notes for drug trafficking.

Likewise, a property used for the manufacture and sale of psychoactive substances in the La Isla neighborhood, called “La Cueva”, was dismantled.

This place was being used by the criminal gang ‘La 40’; According to the deputy commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, Colonel William Quintero Salazar, the seizure was significant:

– 14,100 grams of marijuana.

– 887 doses of cocaine derivatives.

– 50 doses of synthetic drugs.

– More than 80 medications, including Rivotril and Clonazepam.

Balance of these actions this year

1. Dismantling of 41 criminal gangs.

2. Deprivation of liberty of 294 people for homicides.

“We will carry out exhaustive investigations, we will increase the presence of authority, we will seize and close these places to eradicate the sale of any psychoactive substance,” said the Secretary of Security and Justice of Santiago de Cali, Jimmy Dranguet.

The importance of addressing the spaces that affect children and adolescents, such as schools, parks and public establishments, is a transcendental issue for the official.

rewards strategy

To help disarm criminal structures, the Cali Mayor’s Office maintains an active rewards pool to encourage citizens to share information that leads to the capture and prosecution of criminals who threaten integrity and life.

“We will not lower our guard. We will continue impacting these multifaceted structures to safeguard the rights of all Caleños. Citizen complaints are crucial and will be rewarded,” added the leader of the district security agency.

The authorities will continue to implement operations constantly throughout the city, with the aim of protecting the lives of citizens.

In addition, work will be done on the prevention and anticipation of crimes, such as fights due to intolerance or attacks on life, through the deterrence and control plans: Plan Neón, Plan Burbuja and Plan Cazador.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

