What is the Colombian novel that Georgina is a fan of?

For some time Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, has become a relevant figure in the world of entertainment, something that has gained strength thanks to the Netflix series that tells her story before becoming the woman who stole his heart to one of the most recognized soccer players in the world.

The Spanish recently revealed an interesting detail that caught the attention of many Colombians who follow the production in which the 29-year-old model and influencer shows her life currently full of luxuries and eccentricities.

It was about the Colombian novel of which she is a faithful follower along with her “darlings” as she refers to her closest friends with whom she lives all kinds of adventures and travels.

According to ‘Gio’, as many of her friends call her in the production, which is already in its second season, there is only one way to entertain her daughters.

The Colombian soap opera that Georgina sees on her private jet

This is the strategy that never fails and that the businesswoman with more than 48.7 million followers revealed in 2021: “Recur to the passion of Gavilanes.”

The famous published on her Instagram account a video of her very concentrated little ones enjoying the iconic production that a few years ago was revived with a new version in which important actors participated.

But not only her little daughters like this production, because Georgina also adores it, because whenever she is on her private jet on her way to any important event in any city in the world, she devours chapters of the story in which Danna García appears and Mario Cimarro and tells the life of the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers.