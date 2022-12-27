What is the difference in prevention and control after the new crown infection is adjusted to “Class B and B Control”?CDC Response

Beijing News (Trainee reporter Xing Haiyang) This afternoon (December 27), the Joint Defense and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Chang Jile, deputy director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that the adjustment of the new coronavirus infection from “Class B and A” to “B and B” mainly has the following four differences in prevention and control.

First, in terms of the discovery of the source of infection, during the “Class B and A control”, it is mainly through the “exhaustive inspection” of risky occupational groups and the nucleic acid screening of all employees in risky areas to find infected persons. After the implementation of “Class B and B Control”, we mainly found infected people through medical institution visits, residents’ self-health monitoring, and key population testing. All localities must ensure that the community retains a sufficient number of convenient nucleic acid testing points, and ensure that retail pharmacies and online sales e-commerce companies have sufficient antigen detection reagents to meet the testing needs of residents.

Second, in terms of the management of the source of infection, during the “Class B and A control”, isolation and treatment measures should be implemented for the discovered infected persons and suspected cases that have not been ruled out. At the same time, epidemiological investigation and isolation observation should be carried out for close contacts. After the implementation of “Class B and B tubes”, we have adopted home health management for asymptomatic infections and mild cases found.

Third, in terms of social prevention and control, after the adjustment from “Class B and A management” to “B and B management”, social prevention and control measures are more concentrated in key places, key institutions, and key groups of people, cancel or reduce Restrict the activities of institutions and personnel in other places, and minimize the impact on the normal production and life of the masses. For example, except for special institutions such as nursing homes and social welfare homes, we will no longer check nucleic acid negative certificates, and we will no longer conduct landing inspections for cross-regional flows, and we will no longer conduct cross-regional coordinated inspections of people at risk of spillovers, and we will no longer delineate High-risk and low-risk areas will no longer adopt risk control measures such as “staying at home and providing door-to-door service” in high-risk areas.

Fourth, in terms of border health and quarantine, after the implementation of “Class B and B Control”, measures such as closed-loop transshipment and centralized isolation will no longer be implemented for inbound personnel. Personnel coming to China fill out the health declaration card in accordance with customs requirements, and those who have declared normal and have no abnormalities in the routine quarantine at the customs port can directly enter the social area, and no preventive disinfection will be carried out on imported items, and imported cold chain foods will no longer be carried out. sampling.

Edited by Fan Yijing

Proofreading by Li Lijun





