What is the enigmatic sleep paralysis and why does it occur?

According to scientists, sleep paralysis has probably been around for as long as humans slept.

These incidents have been described in a variety of vivid ways throughout literary history. One scene in the play was reportedly inspired by a painting of a sleep paralysis case by Mary Shelley, the British playwright best known for writing the gothic novel Frankenstein.

But in reality, there hasn’t been much study of this rare condition until now. It is a phenomenon that has gone unnoticed. but there has been an increase in interest in the last ten years,” says Baland Jalal, a sleep scientist at Harvard University who completed the first clinical trial on various treatments for paralysis in 2020. about sleep.

One of the few sleep specialists who has invested time and effort into studying the subject is Jalal. He wants to learn more about the causes and effects of this and what he can reveal about the deepest mysteries of the human brain.

There was no consensus on how common sleep paralysis was until recently. The studies were inconsistent in their methodology and were conducted at random times.

But in 2011, clinical psychologist Brian Sharpless, who is currently an associate professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, conducted the most comprehensive analysis to date of the prevalence of the condition in people. He looked at data from 35 studies that were conducted over a period of five decades. More than 36,000 volunteers added them all.

According to Sharpless, sleep paralysis is more common than previously thought, with nearly 8% of adults reporting experiencing it. College students 28% and psychiatric patients 32% are much more likely to fall into this category.

Some people try to explain what happened to them after experiencing the phenomenon using supernatural or even paranormal explanations. According to Jalal, the actual cause is much less significant.

Our body experiences four stages of sleep during the night. Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep is the last phase of the process. We dream during this time.

Your muscles are paralyzed by your brain while you are in REM, probably to prevent you from acting out in your dreams and injuring yourself. But occasionally, for reasons researchers are still trying to understand, the sensory portion of the brain leaves REM too early.

According to Jalal’s theory, a person’s fear of the paranormal increases their fear of sleep paralysis, and this anxiety increases the likelihood of the phenomenon occurring, showing how closely our bodies and minds are connected, having anxiety and stress makes sleep architecture to become more fragmented, increasing the risk of developing sleep paralysis.