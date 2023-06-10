What is the essence of politics? Answers from David Racero in Valledupar

The philosopher Carlos Liñán told David Racero, president of the House of Representatives, that there is a political crisis in Colombia that, according to him, has caused a large part of the citizenry to lose faith in political characters and issues.

Both writers spoke before the eyes and ears of an audience made up of young people, officials, community leaders, candidates for the October elections, journalists, political skeptics and women during the first Valledupar Book Fair this Saturday morning.

“The main victory of those who have always governed us is to make us believe that this cannot change… They robbed us so much that they even robbed us of hope,” Racer replied.

“POLITICS HAS TO DO EVERYTHING WITH OUR LIVES”

The congressman of the Historical Pact assured that: “Politics has to do with everything in our lives: with the price of gasoline, access to education, pensions, health, with the minimum wage, with security, public transportation, whether the streets are paved or not. … So, at what point did they make us disengage from politics?

Racero, a philosopher by profession, affirmed that the essence of politics is discourse, “where we can raise problems and solutions”, accurate.

“Politics is not the money you have to make the entire electoral bet, nor the machinery. The speech is what unites us ”, stressed during his speech.

RESET

These reflections on politics are born from the book ‘Reset’, authored by the representative, which was written 4 years ago in a context where regional elections were looming, shortly after the legislative ones where Racero was elected for the first time.

To structure the text there was a study of the political speeches of characters such as Brack Obama, Álvaro Uribe, Hugo Chávez and other leaders of America, regardless of the ideology of those politicians.

“We reflected on how to build a strategy that allows us to use less money than those who use large amounts for the campaign. Electoral campaigns are not fair, not all of us start from the same base”, explained the official.

In turn, Carlos Liñán mentioned that “This is a highly philosophical book, but David uses very simple language that portrays our reality.”

WHO PROTECTS THE POWER?

The author starts the book “putting your finger on the sore”, Liñán stated, referring to a phrase from the book that says: “Power in Colombia is protected by a multi-headed cerberus (monster from Greek mythology): money, machinery and the media.”

According to David Racero, in his book there is information on how to build “winning speeches” aimed at those who aspire to public office, but also for those who have other goals in life. In this regard, he stated that “Politics has more to do with emotions than with ideas.”

