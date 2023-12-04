What is the financial crisis in the health sector about? – news

Colombia has one of the best health systems in the region, but a collective vision must be had to resolve its financial sustainability.

The current financial crisis of the health system is a reality that must be solved now, which has its origins in part in the pandemic, but which would also be aggravated by the reform proposed by the Government. That is the main conclusion of the experts who participated in the seminar “What is the financial crisis in the health sector about?” which took place on the morning of Thursday, November 30. The event was organized by the economic studies center LRA and by the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies, Novice.

They participated in the seminar Andrew Neighborhealth systems researcher in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Marcela Brun Vergarapublic policy advisor (Treasury, Health and Education) and former director of Regulation of Benefits, Costs and Rates of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection; Daniel Andrés Pinzónindependent consultor; Augusto Acostaformer Financial Superintendent; Diana Isabel CardenasIndependent consultant; Jesus Alonso Boterovice-rector of Extension of the University of Medellín; Gabriel Mesa Nichollsdirector of the academic area of ​​Care and Life Sciences at EAFIT; Mario Fernando Cruztechnical vice president of ACEMI; Ana Maria Vesgapresident of ACEMI and Anwar Rodriguez Chehadepresident (e) of ANIF.

One of the points on which the experts agreed is that Colombia has one of the best health systems in Latin America and, furthermore, it is a heritage of Colombians that must be protected. However, they highlighted that at this time it faces critical challenges: resources are not sufficient and this defunding affects the provision of the service, reduces its availability and undoubtedly increases waiting times.

It is clear to everyone that these financial limitations are not unique to Colombia, since health is a global challenge. “All countries in the world have difficulties financing their health system. It is an expense that grows above the growth of salaries and the growth of GDP.“said Marcela Brun.

For his part, Anwar Rodríguez, president (e) of ANIF, added that “Regardless of the health model they have, all countries must address pressures derived from increases in costs, epidemiological issues and demographic changes, among others. Health systems in general will have to allocate more resources to address these pressures”.

In addition to this situation, there is consensus among experts about the insufficiency of the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) after the pandemic. This was a central theme of the seminar.

The UPC is the annual value that the government recognizes for each of the affiliates of the health system, both in the contributory and subsidized regime, to cover the benefits of the Health Benefits Plan.

“Prior to the pandemic, the UPC calculation responded to the needs of the system. However, since the pandemic we had different pressures and that meant that there was more uncertainty when making these calculations.”explained Anwar Rodríguez.

According to ANIF numbers, the fiscal gap associated with the underestimation of the UPC and maximum budgets amounts to approximately 9.6 billion pesos in the last three years. By 2024, estimates from this economic study center indicate an increase of 15% in the UPC and a 10.6% increase in maximum budgets.

Ana María Vesga, president of ACEMI, assured for her part that this is an unprecedented crisis in the health sector, not only in the EPS. In addition, she said that beyond the proposals made by the reform, it has given us the space to have a conversation about the health system and review what needs to be improved.

The call was to take “bold actions.” In general, the experts agreed that the reform proposal is not correct. It was then proposed to explore alternatives that achieve the financial sustainability of the system because the financial health of all agents in the service delivery chain is being significantly affected.

Mario Fernando Cruz, technical vice president of ACEMI, for example, proposed delimiting the benefits plan and establishing prioritization principles to incorporate new technologies. In addition, he said that it is necessary to think about new sources of financing for the system and advance labor formalization.

For his part, Jesús Botero, vice chancellor of extension at the University of Medellín, said that, taking into account that “By 2024 the UPC is completely delayed and on the income side we cannot ask for much, the only way is to become more efficient»And he added that this will not happen with the reform, since single rates would be established.

In conclusion, the experts pointed out that the current crisis has made us aware of the value of our health system, but it is also an opportunity to transform what needs to be improved. They urged a collective vision and concrete actions to strengthen the system and ensure equitable access to health care. Gabriel Mesa closed with the reflection: the survival of the health system in the future will depend on the actions we all take today.

Share this: Facebook

X

