Good Friday is an important date in the Christian liturgical calendar and commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

It is part of Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday.

Good Friday is a day of reflection and penance for Christians, who remember the suffering and death of Jesus on the cross for the salvation of humanity. During this day, various liturgical acts are carried out, such as the prayer of the Via Crucis, the adoration of the cross and the celebration of the Eucharist.

In many parts of the world, Good Friday is a day of recollection and contemplation, and is observed with special religious practices, such as fasting and abstinence from meat. There are also processions and theatrical performances of the Passion of Christ, which recreate the events that led to the crucifixion of Jesus.

During the Good Friday Mass, the adoration of the Cross is performed, which is a gesture of veneration and respect for the symbol of the Cross of Christ. The Passion of Christ is also read, which narrates the sufferings and death of Jesus Christ.

In many countries, especially in Latin America and Europe, processions are carried out in which an image of the crucified Christ or a group of images representing the Passion of Christ are carried on a litter. The processions are usually solemn and are carried out in silence or accompanied by songs and prayers.

In addition, on this day the Catholic Church promotes abstinence from meat and the practice of fasting as a form of penance and to remember the suffering of Christ.