Over the decades, the concept of the Metaverse has evolved into the next step in the transformation of the internet. Although for many it is a science fiction theme, it represents a whole universe and digital space in which reality and virtuality merge into one.

Various traditional companies are jumping on the metaverse trend, against this scenario, in September 2022, ASUS established a subsidiary, ‘ASUS Metaverse’.

A new platform that seeks to empower content creators and create a deeper, trusted experience for all NFT users.

This division is driven by the technological experience of the Taiwanese multinational, especially in cloud computing, AI and blockchain.

a virtual world

The Metaverse can be described as a virtual world, in which people through the use of devices allow them to immerse themselves in this imaginary universe, where it will be possible to interact with all its elements.

In short, it allows teleportation to a whole new world through virtual reality glasses and other accessories that allow you to interact with it.

How does the metaverse work?

The experience in this innovative world comes from the Internet, where it is possible to interact through the screen of a laptop, smartphone, tablet or other device, without any type of restriction.

This virtual world offers an immersive experience, where Internet users are submerged, with movements through a character or avatar representing the person, where they will be able to touch and move objects, interact with other people (or avatars) and influence the environment.

Some characteristics of the Metaverse

– Immersive experience: Imagining a universe parallel to ours turns out to be exciting, and even more so if it is an immersive, technological experience that, through a virtual environment and augmented reality, will allow you to socialize in real time and interact with avatars and holograms.

Without a doubt, we are talking about an online universe in which you can do anything from the same place where you are.

– Distinguish two opposite worlds: This new tool will not only allow you to interact virtually, but also provides the opportunity to attend all kinds of events such as concerts, work meetings, and even shopping or traveling without having to travel from one place to another.

This will undoubtedly represent a great challenge: knowing whether or not we are capable of distinguishing the virtual environment from the real environment, two totally opposite worlds.

– Business opportunities: The arrival of the metaverse will also bring millions of business opportunities in the business market, since it will provide the possibility of customizing the offer of products and services, which would lead to adapting to a completely new monetary system, which works through similar virtual currencies. to Bitcoins. And this, perhaps, would change the way of consumption.

– Mental health: However, to guarantee mental health in the world of the metaverse, it will be important to pay enough attention to the type of use and the time you dedicate to this platform, so as not to fall into technological addiction and lose the customs and social activities that are done daily.

– A technological challenge: Many of the virtual environments that companies, brands and institutions are creating will require properly trained and qualified people to develop this new trending environment. With proper planning and preparation to meet these challenges head on.

Without a doubt, the Metaverse represents a subject that still generates questions and in which there is still a lot of ignorance. ASUS invites you to learn more about the Metaverse, a not too distant reality, a fascinating technological world that, although not fully glimpsed yet, has much to offer people.

