What is the nuclear situation in Europe? From FinanciaLounge

For one person who says he is in favour, another professes himself against; for one country to block it, another builds a reactor. Nuclear power is a topic that divides Europe. But who is really right?

We’ve all been there, good or bad.

Every time the family got together at the table, there was the relative of the uncomfortable questions. And if it wasn’t the aunt or uncle who pressed to find out about the boyfriend or girlfriend, it was dad and mom who asked how the math test went. The pitfall was always around the corner, sometimes we expected it, sometimes not. Sometimes we prepared a convinced and convincing answer, at other times we shrugged hoping that we would change the subject as soon as possible.

Now imagine a friend or acquaintance asking you in the middle of a chat “But what do you think of nuclear power?”. It was easier to answer about the boyfriend. Because if it was enough for Aunt Irma to say the name of our high school sweetheart, you certainly can’t gloss over this friend. The topic is fundamental for our present and for our future, and it is also fundamental for our past.

Nuclear is a divisive theme and who questions. And if he does it with us at the table with some friends and a beer, let alone among the benches of the various parliaments of European countries.

The Old Continent is divided between those who speak of green prospects and those who underline its risks.

HISTORICAL IN-DECISIONS

Almost 9,000 kilometers and 12 years, this is the distance between Berlin and the disaster of Fukushima. Not to mention Chernobyl, closer geographically but much more distant in time. If the latter had reawakened a certain fear of nuclear energy after the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, what happened in Fukushima in 2011 was the straw that broke the camel’s back for many European countries, Germany first and foremost. At the time Angela Merkel announced the end of nuclear power by 2022and so – after some postponements due to the energy emergency created by the conflict in Ukraine – on 15 April three German reactors were definitively placed brokenthe latest in a long series of dismantling…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge