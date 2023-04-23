Home » What is the presenter Milena López currently doing?
What is the presenter Milena López currently doing?

Milena Lopez is currently 41 years old. She was born in the city of Manizales and celebrates almost 20 years of career.

She was queen of the Manizales fair. That showcase served him to make himself known.

He was on several local television programs and from there he left for Estilo RCN.

What many do not know is that Milena also has a swimsuit business. Her name is Be Hippie.

She is co-founder of the Nativo Glamping hotel.

It also has a clothing store called El Garaje by Mile.

Everything seems to indicate that Milena is more dedicated to a life as a businesswoman than as a presenter.

One of his most recent television appearances was in 2018 for Channel One.

Milena is also passionate about adopting dogs for loving families.

