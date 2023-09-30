What is the progress of the HMM acquisition beyond Chuseok?

The acquisition amount for Harim, Dongwon, and LX is not sufficient.

Exploring measures through real estate sales, IPO, paid-in capital increase, etc.

Korea Development Bank plans to reject HMM’s perpetual bond call option

▲HMM’s 11,000 TEU container ship. (Photo provided by HMM)

While the HMM acquisition battle is ongoing as a three-way battle involving Harim, Dongwon, and LX, the three companies are busy raising the sale amount, which is expected to be at least 5 trillion won.

According to the industry on the 1st, Harim, Dongwon, and LX, which are pursuing the acquisition of HMM, are concentrating on coming up with a plan to raise the sale amount, which is expected to be 5 to 7 trillion won.

All three companies have smaller assets at KRW 17 trillion (Harim), KRW 11 trillion (LX), and KRW 9 trillion (Dongwon) compared to HMM (approximately KRW 25 trillion), as well as the KRW 5 to 7 trillion needed to acquire HMM. This is because they do not have cash worth more than won.

However, the three companies’ will to acquire HMM appears firm. Each company is considering various ways to raise funds.

As of the first half of this year, Harim has secured approximately 1.8 trillion won in cash and cash equivalents. To make up for the lack of funds, a consortium was formed with JKL Partners. Taking advantage of the experience we had together when acquiring Pan Ocean stock in 2015, we are expecting good results from this acquisition as well.

However, it is currently unclear whether JKL Partners will be able to obtain 3 to 5 trillion won in cash in time. The company plans to secure funds for the acquisition of HMM through the sale of Lotte Non-life Insurance, which it acquired four years ago, but the industry predicts that it will not be easy to sell for the amount between 2.7 and 3 trillion won that JKL Partners wants.

As of the end of June, Dongwon’s cash and cash equivalents were approximately 614.5 billion won, the smallest amount compared to Harim and LX. Accordingly, there were voices saying that Dongwon should secure a partner, such as a securities firm, that can jointly invest at least hundreds of billions of won, but it appears that Dongwon is preparing for the acquisition without external help.

Dongwon is expected to raise funds for the acquisition through the issuance of convertible bonds (CB) for some of the shares of major affiliates and through an initial public offering (IPO). According to the financial investment industry, Dongwon is known to be pursuing the IPO of its unlisted affiliates, Dongwon Loex and Home Food.

In addition, plans such as selling major real estate within the group are being discussed. The plan is to sell the Dongwon F&B building in Seocho-gu, Seoul and other real estate assets to fund the acquisition.

Among the three companies, LX has the largest amount of cash and cash equivalents at 2.2 trillion won, but it is mentioned as the one with the least chance of completing the acquisition. Currently, three companies are conducting due diligence on HMM, and LX is known to be the last to participate in due diligence.

However, it is predicted that LX will currently have the easiest time raising the acquisition amount among the three companies. LX International passed a bill at its regular shareholders’ meeting in March this year to double the number of issued shares. If the trillion-unit paid-in capital increase is actually carried out, it is expected that a significant portion of the acquisition amount will be secured.

The fact that HMM announced that it will prepay 1 trillion won of perpetual bonds on the 25th of next month is a positive factor for the three companies. This is because the acquisition price includes the relevant perpetual bonds, so if this is partially resolved, the amount required for the acquisition can be reduced.

However, as of now, Korea Development Bank’s position is that it will not accept HMM’s request for early repayment. This is because when KDB announced the sale of HMM in July of this year, new shares resulting from the conversion of perpetual bonds into stocks were also included in the sale.

The industry predicts that Korea Development Bank’s position may change. As the government, Korea Development Bank, and Korea Ocean Business Corporation want to sell HMM within the year, their positions may change depending on the financial status of the three companies.

