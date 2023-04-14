Home News What is the reality of the case of Daniel Mantilla with Deportivo Cali?
News

What is the reality of the case of Daniel Mantilla with Deportivo Cali?



Social networks were plagued by many speculations about what has been the case of the player Daniel Mantilla and the situation of Deportivo Calia team that is last in the BetPlay League with 9 points out of 39 possible and with a complicated administrative situation, of which several things have been seen, but nothing concrete.

Despite the fact that some trills and news about the alleged resignation of the Colombian player were known, sources consulted by Kienyke.com knew the true situation that the player is going through with the club from Caliwhich also hopes to solve your complications.

Speculation about a resignation by Daniel Mantilla has another story, since it was mentioned that the player left office and is no longer part of the Deportivo CaliHowever, and after consulting some sources on Kienyke.comwe find that the Colombian soccer player did not resign from the club at any time.

“The player has not resigned, that is false, only a warning was issued so that in the event that Deportivo Cali does not comply”mentioned the source consulted by Kienyke.com, which also requested that the statutes of the players and of FIFA be reviewed, in which the following reads:

“Article 14 bis: If a club owes more than two salaries due in the month, the player will be released”. In this way, if we compare the situation with Colombia, the labor regulations mention that “If you as a worker, in this case a soccer player, have the right to receive your salary every 8, 15 or 30 days in the month. This term that gives up to 30 days allows it to maintain its stability in the various items that include human needs, ”said the source to Kienyke.com.

