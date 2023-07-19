What is the significance of the 35,000 beipiao collar?He pointed out 2 keys

A netizen shared that a girl he knew had a monthly salary of 35,000 yuan and a monthly rent of 12,000 yuan, which made him unable to understand the significance of receiving such a salary. It aroused heated discussions among netizens. Among them, some netizens pointed out that a free lifestyle and many opportunities are the key to attracting people, and many opportunities can be divided into many job opportunities and many opportunities to meet good partners. The drifting young man cried and cried out, and felt sorry for him when he saw it.

A netizen shared on PTT yesterday that he knew a Beipiao girl with a monthly salary of 35,000 yuan and a monthly rent of 12,000 yuan, and the salary of a Beipiao girl in the south is similar. What is the significance of receiving such a salary? Why not just go back to my hometown in the south? You can save at least 12,000 yuan in rent every month.

The post aroused discussions among netizens. One of the netizens replied that in addition to the attractive lifestyle, the main reason is the “many opportunities” in Taipei. Opportunities are mainly divided into two types. The first is that there are many job opportunities. As long as you work hard and succeed There are quite a lot of opportunities, and the second is that there are more opportunities to find a good partner. He has many female friends who have been married since they drifted north, and most of them are well-married. Most of their husbands are from the ethnic group with an annual salary of one million, and the worst are high-level civil servants or teachers.

The netizen also said that the life style in Taipei is really attractive. Whether you are studying in Beijing or working, you should have experienced the feeling of living freely. Even if you don’t have great achievements, the salary is not so good, just Will want to continue to stay in Taipei. Of course it is very happy to go back to my hometown during the holidays, but sometimes getting along with my family is quite stressful, and it is easy to get bored. Therefore, although the home is very warm, at the end of the long vacation, I will silently look forward to returning to Taipei.

Many Beidiao netizens nodded wildly after watching it, “very true answer”, “I agree with +1”, “too real”, “opportunities account for the majority of Beidiao people’s thoughts”, “I feel sympathetic after reading it. Qi Yan”, “At all, I really don’t know what to do at home”, “My wife has been back to Taipei for a month, and wants to go back to New York in two weeks. I should be in the same mood as you.” However, some netizens believe that they would rather spend time with their families than to live a free life.

(He Liwen, China Times News Network)

