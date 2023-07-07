Home » What is the TomTom GO Classic actually good at? News Kempten – News Kempten Leisure Latest news on the internet
The TomTom Go Classic is a fantastic navigation device that makes life easier for drivers. With its numerous functions, it ensures that you reach your destination easily and safely.

The device features a high-quality touchscreen display that makes it super easy to operate. The maps are detailed and the voice instructions are very precise, so you always know exactly where you need to go. The best part is that the traffic information is updated in real time. You will always be informed about traffic jams, construction sites and other obstacles and you can choose alternative routes to save time.

Lane Assist is a cool feature that puts you in the right lane in time so you don’t miss an exit. You can also operate the device via voice control, which is particularly useful if you don’t want to be distracted while driving. There are also speed alerts to help you stay within the speed limit and points of interest to discover great nearby restaurants, gas stations or attractions.

The TomTom Go Classic also easily connects to your smartphone. You can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, or stream your favorite music from the device. And best of all, it’s compatible with voice control systems like Siri and Google Assistant, so you can conveniently do everything with your voice.

In our TomTom Go Classic test, we subjected the navigation device to our practical test…

