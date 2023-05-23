Home » What is this OKR anyway?
What is this OKR anyway?

For some time, Objectives & Key Results (OKR) have been at the top of the list of methods when it comes to turning an organization’s vision into reality. For this purpose, living goals are formulated that offer orientation in the operational implementation. The approach is easy to understand – but difficult to master, because various challenges lurk in practice.

OKR – often misunderstood and misinterpreted

How is OKR handled in your organization? Do you have an “OKR master”? Do your managers also specify the objectives? Is there trouble if the goals are not met? Are your personal goals (bonus, incentives) linked to the fulfillment of the objectives and key results? Then your company is probably one of the majority of organizations that have misunderstood the topic of “Objectives and Key Results” and misinterpreted it due to old, already existing goal achievement systems.

In a session on the eleventh Tools4AgileTeams conference hat Sylvius Gerber cleared up myths and misunderstandings about OKR – for example the “OKR Master”, which actually did not exist in this form and which was an invention of German consultants who wanted to sell their certification courses of the same name.

In addition, Sylvius gives a brief outline of how OKRs came about and are meant, and shares tips on what you should or should not do in practice if you want to use OKRs successfully. Here is the video from the session:

