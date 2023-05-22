what is this ? – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

According to the 2021/2022 Human Development Report (HDR), Togo has gained 5 places with a Human Development Index (HDI) going from 0.515 in 2019/2020 to 0.539 in 2021/2022. This ranks the country 162nd out of 191 against 167th globally and brings it up to second position in the WAEMU zone behind Côte d’Ivoire (159th). What to understand by Human Development Index?

Proposed by Indian economist Amartya Sen and Pakistani economist Mahbub ul Haq, the HDI is a composite index to measure living conditions in different countries around the world, and adopted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP ) from 1990. Its aim, according to the United Nations, is to “go beyond a simple measurement of development by wealth, which is insufficient if wealth is not accompanied by an improvement in the system of health or education.

It is, in fact, a summary measure of the average level achieved in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living. In fact, a long and healthy life is measured by life expectancy. As for what concerns the level of knowledge, it “is assessed by the average number of years of education of the adult population, that is to say the average number of years of education received during a whole life by persons aged 25 and over”. Access to education and knowledge is measured by the expected years of schooling of school-aged children, i.e. the total number of years of schooling that a school-aged child can receive if dominant trends in school enrollment rates by age group remain unchanged throughout his life.

The importance given to the HDI is based on the idea that the freedom of men and women depends on human development. In fact, four other indices have been created to refine the perception of the level of development. These include “the Gender Development Index (GDI), which compares the HDI of women and men; the Gender Inequality Index (GII), which focuses on women’s empowerment; the inequality-adjusted HDI (IDHI), the calculation of which takes into account the extent of inequality; the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which measures different aspects of poverty excluding income”.

For information, the United Nations General Assembly has formally recognized the report as “an independent intellectual exercise” and “an important tool for advancing the knowledge of human development throughout the world”.

Atha ASSAN