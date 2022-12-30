Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 29th Question: What is “white lung”? How to avoid pneumonia caused by new crown infection? ——National Health and Medical Commission organizes authoritative experts to answer hot questions about epidemic prevention

Xinhua News Agency reporters Song Chen and Xia Ke

Recently, some netizens reported that some patients infected with the new coronavirus found pneumonia during the medical treatment process, and even showed “white lung” phenomenon on lung CT. What is “white lung”? How to avoid pneumonia caused by new crown infection? Tong Zhaohui, an expert in respiratory critical illness, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, and director of Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases, was organized by the National Health Commission to respond to hot issues of public concern.

Question: Please briefly introduce what “white lung” is, and what measures are generally taken for treatment?

Answer: “White lung” is a colloquial description in clinical work. If you have pneumonia, you have “white lung”. When medical staff say “white lung”, it means that the patient has severe pneumonia. In many cases, we will not call it “white lung”, but describe whether it is unilateral or bilateral, whether it is up or down. Only when the bilateral lesions of the lungs reach more than 75%, it is called “white lung”.

In the near future, some of the patients who visited the doctor were general pneumonia. There are also corresponding treatment methods for a very small number of patients with “white lung”. Whether it is severe pneumonia, hypoxemia or acute respiratory failure, we have relatively mature treatment methods, and there are corresponding guidelines and strategies from international and domestic.

Recently, judging from the treatment of severe and critically ill patients in designated hospitals in Beijing that we are responsible for, the proportion of “white lung” or severe and critically ill patients accounts for 3% to 4% of the current inpatients. The clinical treatment of respiratory failure caused by pneumonia is very mature. As long as the treatment is timely, the doctor will deal with it in time, inhale oxygen, use non-invasive ventilator, invasive ventilator, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ( ECMO), etc., a considerable number of patients can improve.

Q: How to avoid pneumonia caused by new crown infection due to untimely treatment?

A: The incidence of pneumonia is higher in winter. When young and middle-aged people get pneumonia, their body temperature rises immediately, they have fever, respiratory cough, and expectoration. These symptoms are very obvious, and they often go to the hospital for treatment in time. Pneumonia in the elderly may not have a fever, and may not have obvious respiratory symptoms. Some elderly people can’t express any special symptoms. When family members see that the elderly have no fever or cough, sometimes they don’t pay attention to it, and may delay seeing a doctor.

The onset of pneumonia in the elderly is relatively insidious, and sometimes there are no obvious symptoms. The elderly cannot be observed according to the reactions of young people such as fever, cough, and sputum. It should be noted that if the elderly suddenly do not like to eat, feel listless, or lethargic, they should seek medical treatment in time. The situation of the elderly should be closely observed.

Here are some suggestions. The cold weather in winter is also the season of high incidence of pneumonia. Even if there is no new crown, the elderly with underlying diseases are also prone to pneumonia. Pay attention to monitor the respiratory rate, whether there is chest tightness, shortness of breath and other symptoms. If the blood oxygen saturation is less than 93%, you should go to the hospital in time.

Q: How to prevent and treat patients with chronic respiratory diseases in winter during the epidemic of the new coronavirus?

Answer: Not only chronic respiratory diseases in winter, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchiectasis, etc., but also cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, which are high incidence in winter, should be monitored and seek medical treatment in time.

The proportion of COPD in my country is relatively high, and there are more cases in winter, and there are more patients in emergency rooms and respiratory wards. The current COVID-19 epidemic and cold weather will definitely induce the onset or exacerbation of COPD. Patients with COPD usually have hypoxia and can inhale oxygen at home. During the stable period, they should insist on medication. At the same time, it is recommended that patients go out less to avoid the aggravation or attack of the disease. If COPD is induced by pneumonia and the asthma worsens, you should come to the hospital for timely diagnosis and treatment.

(Song Chen, Xia Ke)

