Aries

He is impulsive, he wants everything now. He dominates his mind, is impulsive in love and is easily hurt. He is selfish, they fall in love with sex, with passion and also the next day they can say… if I saw you I don’t remember.

They make hasty decisions because they are carried away by instinct.

They like free sex, without commitment and are inclined towards hidden sexual relations.

Taurus

They are demonstrative, affectionate and gentle. Material goods are important, so they don’t look at anyone, they think about everything based on their home. Foolish, stubborn, loyal and love romance.

They have bulletproof sexual strength, he is hedonistic, he likes to be sexually comfortable. He enjoys a lot and knows how to enjoy pleasure, he knows what he wants and that’s what he asks for in bed.

Sensual, passionate, captivated, abundant, fertile and prosperous.

Gemini

It is dual, it asks itself and answers itself. He is charming, witty and eloquent on the subject of love. He has a tendency to be unfaithful, he has the gift of communication and they are always ahead in the affective part. They always wonder if they should take the next step.

He goes crazy with hot talk, if obscene words are whispered in his ear, he loves being talked to in sex.

She loves to try different things, role-playing, erotic games and swinger relationships.

Gemini is a sign that convinces you by speaking.

Cancer

Extremely emotional, very connected to the house, they even compare the couple with the maternal bond. They have a protective behavior, charming in love but sometimes they become insecure and manifest it in their changing emotional states that can lead to drama.

Together with Scorpio they are quite sexual, they love kissing, pampering, hugging.

Good lovers, very romantic. In sex Cancer brings out his true temperament but in love he is a bit insecure.

Leo

It exhibits and shows off the couple, which is why it seeks to make it aesthetically beautiful, charming and fun.

They are funny, quite dramatic, exaggerated and overflowing, very hoarding in love.

In sex, Leo plays to hunt, goes straight to the point, devours the prey, it is very visual, that is why the game of lingerie is relevant and the area of ​​the chest and thorax for him is intense fire.

From the affective part he will always be above the partner, he always wants to dominate.

The easiest sign in the zodiac to manipulate is Leo because when his ego is raised he is very manageable.

If he is in love, he will show it to you, he shows off and always takes the couple as prey.

Virgo

They demand a lot of affective demonstration, he is given to doing, demonstrating, he likes concrete results. They tend to have complicated love affairs as a matter of choice in life, highly selective.

They can appear harsh, rigid, critical, and very neat.

In the emotional sphere, they have complicated relationships and learn from the experience they have lived. Sometimes they freeze their emotions and behave that way.

In sex everything has to be planned, measured, neat and that’s it. Everything is timed.

They always find defects, so everything has to be perfect.

He is a planner, he cannot be surprised because he has to have everything under control.

Libra

Elegant in his tastes, he makes a display of refinement and delicate love. She is elegant in love, behaves in a constant way although they are easily offended and resentful.

They are not balanced in emotions and they understand everything backwards. They enter into a short contradiction and are easily offended.

In sex they are vibrant, fiery, they are excited by perfumes, the atmosphere, the environment, music, candles, eroticism.

scorpio

It speaks of constant renewal, to each one what is theirs and corresponds, can destroy the bases to create again.

When you have a sexual relationship with a Scorpio, there is no going back. He seeks physical pleasure above all else, jealousy kills him, he can become aggressive and kill himself for love, he is attracted to extreme suffering.

They prefer to end a relationship where they know they will suffer. They are attracted to love at the wrong time, they always want control, they spy on social networks because they are obsessive.

In sex they can be literally insatiable, very possessive, capable of fighting for no reason.

They have a fixation with the genital issue to which they have to pay homage, it is never enough for their penis and vagina. Arouse unimaginable passions.

Sagittarius

It gives the possibility to many loves, which is why it gets into trouble, because it has a wide panorama.

If a Sagittarius doesn’t have fun with his partner, if he doesn’t savor that pleasure, change one.

He wants it all and he wants it now, fast, he doesn’t get tired of sex, he is amused and loves unusual, public places. She always looks for a social lever in her partner, a complement in her way of projecting herself.

He has success and guaranteed goods, he is selective with his partner, he likes it to shine as much as he does, but he must never be made to doubt love.

If he loves, he stays there. Seek support, support although it can be a bit cold.

He is not sweet, nor is he a kisser, but he shows his affection with gifts or with what he does for the couple.

Capricorn

He talks about the material, about what he is capable of achieving, about ambitions. He loves based on his interests.

For both sexes, appearance is very important. Capricorn’s sexual drive, like that of all earth signs, is strong and constant. The Capricorn man is usually very affectionate in bed. He is fascinated by caresses, loving kisses, slow movements.

The Capricorn woman has the same cold and distant attitude in sex as in life. Since she has a hard time showing her feelings and she is not exactly uninhibited in bed, her first impression is that she is not very interested in sex. But she is nothing further from the truth.

He can be bossy in sex, play boss and subordinate.

Aquarium

They are charming, original, detached, they think a lot about their emotions. His heart does not feel, he thinks. They will always walk with a touch of restraint.

He likes free and uncompromising love because it costs him, he is always in search of freedom, he lets himself go.

He is conceited, foolish, jealous and idealistic. In sex he is shy and worried about what his partner is going to say about him or to restrict himself. He is complacent.

Fish

It’s the drama, look for something idealistic. In love she loves to suffer, she loves with everything, with her soul, body and mind. You are romantic, emotional, a crybaby, you tend to be attracted to the dramatic in life. He is very accommodating.

In sex he is emotional, sensitive, romantic. He likes to be talked to nicely, feeling like the prince or princess of dreams.

He has sexual fantasies. Mentally unfaithful, they fantasize a lot, they live a dream in real life. Sensual, very sensory, they love seduction.

The most top in sex are: Scorpio, cancer, sagittarius and leo.

In love: Aquarius and Taurus.

