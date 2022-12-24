Home News What it means for India to overtake China as world’s most populous country – BBC News 中文
News

What it means for India to overtake China as world’s most populous country – BBC News 中文

by admin
What it means for India to overtake China as world’s most populous country – BBC News 中文
  • Soutik Biswas
  • BBC India Correspondent

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

The United Nations predicts that India’s population will surpass China‘s by mid-April next year.

In mid-April next year, India is expected to overtake China to become the most populous country in the world.

The population of these two Asian giants has exceeded 1.4 billion, and the combined population of the two countries has accounted for more than one-third of the world‘s population for more than 70 years.

China‘s population may start to shrink next year. Last year, 10.6 million people were born in China, slightly more than the number of deaths, thanks to a rapidly declining fertility rate. India’s fertility rate has also fallen sharply in recent decades, from 5.7 children per woman in 1950 to 2 children per woman today, but at a slower rate.

So what does it mean for India to surpass China as the world‘s most populous country?

You may also like

African anticyclone until New Year’s Eve, 2022 will...

Regional elections 2023, Liguori also appears in the...

Rudd will serve as the Australian ambassador to...

Too hot, at Christmas on Nevegal you can...

Beijing ordered funeral homes to “expand” state-owned enterprises...

Highways, no construction sites until January 9th. Traffic...

Qingdao’s daily increase of 500,000 infections will increase...

Maneuver, green light from the Chamber. Now the...

Accident on the eve of dawn, two 25-year-old...

Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference Held in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy