image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The United Nations predicts that India’s population will surpass China‘s by mid-April next year.

In mid-April next year, India is expected to overtake China to become the most populous country in the world.

The population of these two Asian giants has exceeded 1.4 billion, and the combined population of the two countries has accounted for more than one-third of the world‘s population for more than 70 years.

China‘s population may start to shrink next year. Last year, 10.6 million people were born in China, slightly more than the number of deaths, thanks to a rapidly declining fertility rate. India’s fertility rate has also fallen sharply in recent decades, from 5.7 children per woman in 1950 to 2 children per woman today, but at a slower rate.

So what does it mean for India to surpass China as the world‘s most populous country?

China’s population is shrinking faster than India

China‘s population growth rate fell by about half from 2 percent in 1973 to 1.1 percent in 1983.

Demographers point out that this is largely achieved through the abuse of human rights. Two campaigns, one advocating having only one child and the other advocating later marriage, with a wider age gap between children and fewer children.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Population control measures have found some support in India.

China's population growth rate fell by about half from 2 percent in 1973 to 1.1 percent in 1983.

Demographers point out that this is largely achieved through the abuse of human rights. Two campaigns, one advocating having only one child and the other advocating later marriage, with a wider age gap between children and fewer children.

India started its family planning program in 1952 and did not formulate its first national population policy until 1976, when China was busy reducing its birth rate.

But in India, during a state of emergency in 1975 (during which civil liberties were suspended), an overly aggressive family planning program forced millions of poor people to be sterilized, leading to a social backlash against family planning. “If the state of emergency hadn’t happened, and if the politicians had been more aggressive, India’s fertility rate would have fallen faster. It also means that, subsequently, all governments have played it safe with family planning,” Dyson said.

East Asian countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand started their population programs much later than India, but achieved lower fertility rates, lower infant and maternal mortality rates, higher incomes, and improved human development earlier than India .

India is not experiencing a population explosion

India’s population has grown by more than 1 billion since independence in 1947, and its population is projected to grow for another 40 years. But the country’s population growth rate has been declining for decades, failing to deliver on dire predictions of a “demographic catastrophe.”

So the fact that India has a larger population than China is no longer a major “worrying” issue, demographers say.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, India launched its family planning program in 1952.

Rising incomes and better access to health and education have made Indian women have fewer children, effectively flattening the growth curve. In 17 of the 22 states and territories, the fertility rate is already below replacement level: two children per woman. (Replacement level refers to the level at which the number of newborns can maintain a stable population.)

Birth rates are falling faster in southern India than in the more populous north. "Unfortunately, more parts of India are unlikely to be like southern India," Dyson said. "If everything else is equal, the rapid population growth in parts of northern India has depressed living standards."

However, looking beyond China could be significant

For example, it could strengthen India’s claim for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. The UN Security Council has five permanent members, including China.

India is a founding member of the United Nations and has always maintained that its demands for a permanent seat are justified. “I think you have certain rights (as the most populous country),” said John Wilmoth, head of the Population Division at the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The way India’s population changes is also important, says KS James of the Mumbai-based International Institute for Population Sciences.

image source,Reuters image captiontext, India’s population is expected to peak at 1.6 billion to 1.8 billion around 2060

For all its flaws, James said India deserves credit for having achieved a “healthy demographic transition” through family planning in a democracy that was both poor and generally undereducated. “Most countries did this after literacy rates and living standards rose.”

There is more good news. One-fifth of the world‘s population under the age of 25 is from India, and 47% of Indians are under the age of 25. Two-thirds of Indians were born after India’s economic liberalization in the early 1990s. Economist Shruti Rajagopalan points out in a new paper that this group of young Indians has some unique characteristics. “This generation of young Indians will be the largest consumer and source of labor in the knowledge and online commodity economy. Indians will be the largest talent pool globally.”

but there are challenges

India needs to create enough jobs for its young working-age population to reap the demographic dividend. But only 40% of India's working-age population works or wants to work, according to the Center for Indian Economy Monitoring.

More women need to work because they have less time to bear and care for children in the working age. This part of the picture is even more bleak. Only 10 percent of working-age women were working in October, compared with 69 percent in China, according to India’s Center for Economic Monitoring.

Then there is the issue of immigration. Some 200 million Indians move between the states and territories of the country, and their numbers are sure to grow. Most are workers who have left the countryside to look for work in the cities. “Because of lack of jobs and low wages in the countryside, our cities will grow as immigration increases. Can they provide a fair standard of living for the immigrants? Otherwise we will end up with more slums and disease,” Kerala, India said S Irudaya Rajan, an immigration expert at the International Institute of Migration and Development in the state.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, More than 10% of Indians are over 60 years old

Demographers say India also needs to end child marriages, prevent early marriages and properly register births and deaths. An imbalance in the sex ratio at birth, meaning more boys than girls are born, remains a concern. Political rhetoric about “population control” appears to target the country’s largest minority, Muslims, when in reality, “the birth gap is widespread across religious groups in India,” according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Much smaller than it used to be.”

Then there’s the aging of India

Demographers say aging in India has received little attention.

In 1947, the median age in India was 21. Only 5% of people over the age of 60. Today, the median age is over 28, and more than 10% of Indians are over 60. Southern states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu reached replacement levels at least 20 years ago.

Rukmini S, author of Full Numbers and Half-Truths: What Data Can and Can’t Tell Us About Modern India: “As the working-age population shrinks, supporting the elderly will become an increasing burden on government resources.”