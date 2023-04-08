Intelligence is the ability of a person to learn, understand and comprehend; this makes it easier to make decisions, manage emotions and have adequate coping styles. Although intelligence has a genetic component, environmental stimulation from childhood is decisive in the construction of mental, social and psychological abilities. This is how Christian Muñoz, a psychiatrist attached to Colsanitas, explains it, “the learning process can make many of the intelligences that we have today optimize, develop and strengthen; like when you go to a gym.

According to Dr. Muñoz, each individual has different conditions and characteristics, but it is important to identify the cognitive profile of girls and boys from an early age to strengthen those skills and intervene in aspects that are not so strong. Although there are different ways of measuring and evaluating intelligence, the fundamental thing to stimulate it in children is to recognize their strengths and weaknesses so that in the future they will be adults capable of enjoying and maintaining meaningful bonds and developing their potential in a healthy way.

It is important to know the type of intelligence from Howard Gardner’s theory of multiple personalities:

Verbal/linguistic intelligence

It refers to the strength to narrate and make use of a wide vocabulary. They are usually people with good memory, spelling and writing. They are interested in listening to others or reading intensely. In general, it is easier for them to speak in public, as they are eloquent.

Mathematical logic

They enjoy mathematics, because they like to solve problems in the shortest possible time. They often wonder how everything works and they memorize mathematical games. Their intelligence is closely related to the image, since they need graphs or maps to represent what they are thinking, which is why they are usually good at chess.

Visual/spatial intelligence

They enjoy hobbies or professions such as painting or photography, since their strength is directly related to image and spaces. They are the type of person who is drawing or scratching a paper during a class and who prefers to see images than read texts. The easiest way they find to memorize is drawing.

Kinesthetic or bodily intelligence

They are always on the move, they like physical activity and they play sports. Also, contact with objects or people is very important to them and movement is involved in any learning process. They are usually good for crafts.

musical or rhythmic intelligence

Their ability is not limited to singing, dancing or playing instruments, but they are also usually good at memorizing melodies, notes and song lyrics. The best way they find to memorize is by rhythmicizing the information.

Intrapersonal intelligence

This is, perhaps, one of the most important skills to have a healthy perception of oneself, since they are characterized by having good self-esteem, recognizing their emotions and managing them calmly. In adulthood they are usually autonomous people who express their opinions clearly.

Interpersonal intelligence

Sympathy and optimism are natural to them. They tend to have healthy ties and are characterized by having solid friendships, as their friends look to them for advice and empathy. It is easier for them to speak in groups and lead projects

Naturalistic/Ecological Intelligence

Caring for the environment is their main task. They are concerned about the future of the planet and enjoy country environments where they can see the mountains and better appreciate nature. They can also dedicate themselves to activities related to agriculture, botany or zootechnics.

Remember that it is not a matter of pigeonholing or categorizing, but of recognizing what your greatest strengths are to improve those skills that are not easy for you in the first instance.