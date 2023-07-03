What leadership roles will there still be in agile organizations in the future?

The old and new tasks of a manager

Today, countless topics, initiatives and change projects are on the table in every organization. But it is becoming increasingly difficult for employees to recognize and understand what is important (and what is less important).

While in the past people might have approached their managers directly with their questions, this is not so easy anymore because many managers are not involved in projects in the same way as team members. Therefore, they can hardly take the pressure of the employees. But what is the role of a leader?

about this question Michael Schneppensiefer on the past eleventh Tools4AgileTeams conference thought. With his team, Michael accompanies organizations in the digital transformation and advises them in particular with regard to sustainable organizational structures, agile working methods and modern management approaches.

In his session, he discussed which leadership roles he believes will still exist in a “true agile organization” in the future and which will be eliminated. Here is the video of his interesting lecture:

